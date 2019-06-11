Introducing Dixie Peach Vodka

Created in partnership with iconic Georgia farm, Lane Southern Orchards



CHARLESTON, S.C., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dixie Southern Vodka – the largest premium craft vodka brand produced in the Southeast and the largest spirit brand produced in the state of South Carolina – is rolling out Dixie Peach Vodka, a regional collaboration with Lane Southern Orchards, an iconic Georgia farm that has grown peaches for more than 100 years.

Available for order in nine states – AL, CO, FL, GA, KY, MS, NC, SC, and TN, with LA roll-out to begin July 1 – Dixie Peach Vodka is made by infusing Lane Southern Orchards' Georgia peaches with Dixie's core Southern Vodka, which is 6x-distilled from All-American corn. Dixie Peach Vodka has a kiss of sweetness, and is particularly appealing with lemonade, iced tea, or in a mule, as well as in a variety of creative cocktails.

Dixie creator Matti Anttila, CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits, says, "As the leader in craft vodka in the Southeast, it's our mission to highlight the best of our region. We do that by collaborating with the best partners we can find, showcasing the amazing and varied flavors of the south. The team at Lane has been growing delicious Georgia peaches for generations and it's an honor to partner with them, as well as share their all-American success story."

Mark Sanchez, CEO of Lane Southern Orchards, says: "It was an easy decision for us to partner with Dixie Southern Vodka: we both aim to produce the South's best flavors, and their commitment to working with real ingredients from real farmers is close to our heart. Since 1908, we have been growing peaches on our farms, located in the heart of Georgia's peach country. Sweet Georgia Peaches are a summer tradition in the South, and as Georgia's largest peach grower, we work throughout the year to keep that tradition alive well into the future."

About Lane Southern Orchards: From its humble beginnings in 1908, Lane Southern Orchards has grown to become the largest peach grower in Georgia, with over 5000 acres of peach trees currently under production. Located in Peach County, Georgia, Lane Southern Orchards are blessed with the perfect combination of fertile soils, plentiful rainfall, cool winters and hot summers which allow them to grow nature's most tasty fruit, the Sweet Georgia Peach! It is this environment that makes Georgia The Peach State and the team at Lane Southern Orchards works hard every day to fulfill their obligation to be good stewards of the land, air and water in order to sustain these resources for the use and enjoyment of many future generations. For more information about Lane Southern Orchards, go to www.lanesouthernorchards.com.

About Dixie Southern Vodka: Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Dixie Southern Vodka is the largest premium craft vodka produced in the Southeast and the 9th fastest growing spirit brand in the United States as ranked in 2019 by the Beverage Information Group. Dixie Southern Vodka consistently wins high honors and awards for its quality and is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, as well as a certified South Carolina product. Dixie is owned by Grain & Barrel Spirits, an innovative spirits producer which also owns pre-prohibition favorite Chicken Cock Whiskey and Endless Summer Spirits.

Dixie Peach Vodka Sales Information

6 750mLs per case (4.5L cases)

ABV 40%; SRP: $18.99 /750mL

/750mL Available in AL, CO, FL, GA, KY, MS, NC, SC, and TN; LA as of July 1

Naturally gluten-free

