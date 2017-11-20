Introducing: Bold North(TM) Blend

Caribou Coffee Has Definitely "Got Game" With Its Exclusive Super Bowl LII Coffee

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee is proud to introduce Bold North Blend. This dark roast is full-bodied and crafted with sub-zero Minnesota mornings in mind. Caribou created this blend as a tribute to the northern spirit. It will keep fans warm and help them get ready to celebrate the biggest game of the year! The Bold North Blend was designed for the thousands of football fans flocking to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII, taking place Sunday, February 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

"As the Minnesota hometown coffee brand we are proud to be fueling Super Bowl LII. The Bold North™ Blend is our way of saying welcome to the great state of coffee – join us in the Bold North to celebrate," said John Butcher, President Caribou Coffee.

Caribou Coffee is proud to be the exclusive coffee of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee. In the spirit of hometown partnership Caribou will be donating more than 50,000 cups over the course of the 10-day celebration.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Caribou Coffee and can't wait for the launch of Bold North™ Blend, as we believe this partnership really adds to the Super Bowl LII experience," Says Maureen Bausch, Chief Executive Officer.

Caribou Coffee created the new Bold North Blend exclusively for Super Bowl LII from the top 1% of the world's beans roasted in small batches to create a bold, smooth and rich taste. Like all Caribou Coffee, this blend is also 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified. Bold North Blend will be sold exclusively in Minnesota Caribou Coffee locations and online starting in late December. Bold North Blend is available prior to December for B2B/Bulk purchases. To learn more, contact Caribou at: boldnorthblend@cariboucoffee.com

About Caribou Coffee

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee is the second largest company-operated premium coffeehouse in the United States with more than 263* company-owned stores and 50* Coffee & Bagels stores in partnership with Einstein Bros. Bagels, 142* domestic license locations in 19* states and 268* international franchise stores in 12* countries. Caribou Coffee provides high quality, handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small. Known for a commitment to sustainability, the Company was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online. To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com.

