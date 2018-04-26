Interstate Hotels & Resorts Names Fernando Salazar Senior Vice President, Food & Beverage

ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Hotels & Resorts – the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company – has appointed Fernando Salazar as the senior vice president of food & beverage. In the newly created role, Salazar brings a passion for cuisine and an international flair to partner with market leading chefs and mixologists for menu development, culinary team training and ensuring engaging guest experiences across Interstate's portfolio.

"As Interstate Hotels & Resorts continues to evolve as the leader in hotel management, we're expanding our team to be best in class and add value for our hotel owners," says Mike Deitemeyer, president & CEO of Interstate Hotels & Resorts. "Fernando has challenged the norm for food and beverage, bringing new ideas and excitement to create truly differentiated experiences. As our guests' expectations for locally inspired and authentic food and drink evolve, we look to Fernando to inspire our teams to deliver unique experiences."

Salazar was most recently managing director of the Culinary Institute of America (San Antonio campus), and was named as the official ambassador of the CIA based on his creativity and leadership. Previously, he held top food and beverage positions at Westin Hotels & Resorts, Omni Hotels & Resorts and Helmsley Hotels in Manhattan. Salazar created the International Tapas competition that evolved into the World Tapas Competition held every year in Spain, as well as the International Black Truffles competition.

Salazar was honored with the Silver Plate Award as Hotel Operator of the Year and the Culinary Institute of America Gold Medal of Honor. He is the first non-Spaniard to be inducted into the Royal Academy of Spanish Gastronomy, and he has been named the Universal Culinary Ambassador of Spain.

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers, and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 550 properties in 12 countries inclusive of committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world. The Company's experienced operators, industry leading platforms, and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com, or follow Interstate on Facebook and LinkedIn.

