Integration between delivery.com platform and Olo platform to offer national favorites for delivery and pickup

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for online ordering today announced an integration with Olo, the leading digital food ordering platform for the restaurant industry, to enable fully integrated ordering and delivery through Olo's Rails platform for Olo's suite of participating restaurant partners. Orders placed by users on the delivery.com app and website will flow directly into participating Olo restaurant partner's POS systems. The integration enables a frictionless experience for participating restaurant partners and for customers.

Integration with Olo Rails is designed to allow restaurants to receive, process and execute orders for pickup and delivery through delivery service providers.

Olo Rails enables delivery management in restaurant locations by enabling restaurant operators to list menu items on delivery.com, ultimately reaching more customers.

Additionally, orders placed on delivery.com are sent to the restaurant's POS system through Olo Rails, which is designed to minimize time spent on logistics and increases order accuracy.

"By working with Olo, we can make order fulfillment more efficient and streamlined for our merchant partners," said Nat Brogadir, Chief Business Officer of delivery.com. "Our team jumped at the chance to improve the process for the restaurants on our platform. We're excited to onboard new favorite brands for customers, and proud to drive orders to them."

The integration will start with national favorites, Mackenzie River Rails, and Macaroni Grill. Merchants will have a global view of orders and sales. Restaurants will have access to delivery.com's expanding customer base, as well as orders from delivery.com partners like Yelp and others.

"Now, more than ever, we know the importance of providing consumers the opportunity to put a fresh, home-style Italian meal on their table in just a few, easy clicks," stated Holly Wagstaff-Bellomo, Vice President of Marketing, Macaroni Grill. "Partnering with delivery.com is another way we are able to meet our guests where they shop, making it convenient for them to have a delicious, easy-to-order meal, delivered right to their door."

"We are excited to partner with delivery.com to provide a simplified and efficient digital experience for guests and restaurant partners especially in a time when online ordering and delivery has become so critical to the restaurant business," said Marty Hahnfeld, Chief Customer Officer of Olo. "We look forward to empowering our restaurant operators with this integration and helping them to provide customers with the food they love."

As the integration proceeds, customers and restaurant partners will see more of their favorite national brands available on the delivery.com website and app through the delivery.com and Olo integration. With the addition of automatic menu updates, customers will be able to choose from the most up to date menu.

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 16,000 local businesses in more than 1,800 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

About Olo

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand's own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 300 brands, such as Applebee's (DIN), Checkers & Rally's, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili's (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny's (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo's Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com . SKIP THE LINE®

