Instagram Sensation @TheBakedBear Taps The Gab Group As Agency Of Record

First Florida location to serve locals and tourists in Sawgrass Mills, Sunrise this Fall



SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baked Bear (@TheBakedBear) a San Diego, California-based ice cream shop known for its inventive, monstrous ice cream sandwiches and homemade original recipes has appointed award-winning brand specialists The Gab Group as PR agency of record for its Florida territory launch this fall.

The Gab Group will promote The Baked Bear as a destination for customized ice cream creations in addition to officiating the brand's first location opening at Sawgrass Mills, the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the United States.

Sunrise franchise owner, Angela German, a CPA, decided to bring the concept to the Sunshine State after a fateful trip to California, realizing that she too was meant to start career path filled with ice cream.

The Baked Bear concept was started by childhood friends, Rob Robbins and Shane Stanger, who left their careers to follow their true passion: serving up inventive sweets in their hometown of San Diego, California.

The Baked Bear quickly became a phenomenon, known for high-quality desserts and recognized by Forbes and Business Insider. The menu showcases hand-churned ice cream scoops and customizable ice cream sandwiches made with the choice of fresh-baked cookies and brownies.

Customers can have their ice cream sandwiches rolled through colorful toppings like Fruity Pebbles, Oreo Crumbs, & sprinkles resulting in the brand's Instagram-worthy reputation. Ice cream sandwiches can be ordered 'hot pressed'. Catering for private and special events will be available as well. The San Diego-favorite has now grown to 26 current locations in nine states. The company has plans to continue to expand throughout Florida.

The Baked Bear will be located in The Oasis section of Sawgrass Mills Mall - 2604 Sawgrass Mills Circle, #1125, Sunrise FL, 33323. Visit www.thebakedbear.com to learn more.

About The Gab Group

Founded in 2004 by PR visionary Michelle Soudry, The Gab Group is recognized for award-winning brand communications specializing in local and national product, service, celebrity and hospitality accounts.

