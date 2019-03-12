Instacart Expands Alcohol Delivery Experience for Customers Across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, a North American leader in online groceries, today announced an expanded alcohol delivery experience for customers across the U.S., making Instacart one of the largest online delivery and pickup marketplaces for alcohol in the U.S. As part of the expansion, Instacart customers in 14 states, as well as Washington, D.C., can now have alcohol delivered in as fast as an hour from national, regional and local grocers such as Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Schnucks and Stater Bros., as well as wine and liquor speciality stores like BevMo!, Binny's Beverage Depot, and Total Wine & More in select locations. Instacart customers in participating states will now also see a new in-app banner that makes it easier to shop directly from beer, wine and spirit "aisles" of select retailers on the Instacart marketplace.

Instacart's new alcohol shopping experience comes following the gradual rollout of the offering, which initially began with a small number of retail partners and has grown substantially over the course of the last year. With this expansion, alcohol delivery via Instacart now reaches more than 40 million households across the U.S. and is available from nearly one-third of Instacart's more than 300 retail partners. Instacart alcohol delivery is available today in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C. Instacart will continue rolling out alcohol delivery to customers in more states as it is permitted. In addition to the locations where alcohol delivery is currently available via Instacart, customers in Nebraska and Michigan can expect to have access to alcohol delivery through the Instacart marketplace in the coming months. In states where alcohol delivery is already available on the marketplace, Instacart will be working with existing and new retail partners to add alcohol inventory to their Instacart storefront throughout 2019.

"Part of grocery shopping for many people goes beyond getting fresh produce, meats and pantry staples, and includes picking up the perfect bottle of wine for a dinner party or their favorite beer to sip while watching the big game," said Nilam Ganenthiran, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. "By working alongside our retail partners to add alcohol to the marketplace, we're offering customers more choice and making it easier for Instacart to be their 'one-stop-shop' to get the groceries they need - including beer, wine and spirits - from the retailers they love."

"We couldn't be more excited to work with Instacart's extensive delivery network to create a fantastic customer experience," said Jewel Hunt, Albertsons Companies, GVP eCommerce. "Now customers have the convenient option of rush delivery straight to their doorsteps for all of their grocery needs, from everyday essentials to fresh produce to that favorite bottle of wine for a special dinner."

"By partnering with Instacart, BevMo! is able to bring our customers a flexible and convenient way to have the drinks they love delivered directly to their door," said Tamara Pattinson, Chief Marketing and Information Officer for BevMo!. "Instacart's broad reach has enabled BevMo! to offer 1hr, same-day and next day delivery to more customers than ever before."

To purchase alcohol through Instacart, similar to purchasing groceries and other household essentials, customers can go online to https://www.instacart.com or open the Instacart mobile app, select their city and store, and search for beer, wine or spirits to add to their virtual basket. For select retailers providing alcohol delivery, customers will be able to visit specific beer, wine and spirit "aisles" directly from the retailer storefront on the Instacart website or mobile app. Customers ordering alcohol via Instacart must be over the age of 21 and are required to present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.

Instacart is currently accessible to more than 80% of U.S. households, and in all 50 states, and more than 60% of Canadian households. Instacart partners with more than 300 beloved national, regional and local retailers, and serves nearly 20,000 different grocery stores across more than 5,500 cities.

Images of the new Instacart alcohol experience can be found here .

About Instacart:

Instacart is a North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest growing companies in e-commerce. Instacart's same-day delivery and pickup services bring everyday essentials and fresh groceries to consumers in the U.S. and Canada in as fast as an hour. Instacart has partnered with the most popular national and regional retailers such as Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, CVS, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts and Wegmans, among others. The Instacart marketplace offers more than 300 retailers and trusted local grocers that customers love. The company's cutting-edge technology powers some of the world's biggest retail players by supporting their e-commerce marketplace and delivery solutions. Instacart also offers an Express Membership program, giving customers unlimited free delivery from available stores on orders over $35. For more information, please visit www.instacart.com .

