Infuse Your Life Health Products: Treat Yourself to its Soul Cardiovascular Sparkling Water for a Healthy Heart

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infuse Your Life Health Products is bringing Soul Cardiovascular Sparkling Water to the American market.

The Canadian health company, which recently announced it was breaking into the American health supplement industry, has created two liquid-based products to promote cardiovascular health: G-Cubed: Plant-Based Support and Soul Cardiovascular Sparkling Water.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, where more than 600,000 people die annually from it.

Another problem Americans are facing is the increasing number of people diagnosed with diabetes and its harmful effect on the heart. Heart disease and strokes are the most common causes of death for diabetic adults. This is why both Infuse Your Life Health products target the heart and promote healthy blood sugar levels.

"As a company, we decided to focus on heart health, since heart disease is the leading killer of people worldwide," said Thomas Lasic, founder and president of Infuse Your Life Health Products, Inc. "Our message is that there is no more important human organ than your heart and you need to take care of it. Our products, G-Cubed and Soul Cardiovascular Sparkling Water, help people maintain a healthy heart with healthy cholesterol levels, normal blood pressure and proper blood sugar levels."

Soul Cardiovascular Sparkling Water boosts cardiovascular and cell health performance, fights diabetes by reinforcing healthy glucose levels and promotes healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels. All of the ingredients in Soul are plant-based, non-GMO, organic, and free of sugar, caffeine, preservatives, and gluten.

G-Cubed Plant-Based Support, which contains no preservatives or artificial sweeteners, helps boost cardiovascular and cell health performance, maintain healthy glucose levels and promote healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

