Infuse Your Life Health Products, Inc. is coming to Amazon with its cardiovascular supplements

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infuse Your Life Health Products, Inc. will bring its two unique cardiovascular products to Amazon soon.

The Canadian health company, which recently announced it was breaking into the American health supplement industry, has created two liquid-based products to promote cardiovascular health. G-Cubed: Plant-Based Support and Soul: Cardiovascular Sparkling Water.

Cardiovascular disease and diabetes have a harmful symbiotic relationship. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both women and men in the United States where as the American Diabetes Association said more than 30 million Americans had diabetes in 2015. Heart disease and strokes are the most common causes of death for diabetic adults. This is why both Infuse Your Life Health Products target the heart and healthy blood sugar levels.

G-Cubed: Plant-Based Support, which contains no preservatives or artificial sweeteners, helps boost cardiovascular and cell health performance, maintain healthy glucose levels and promote healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

Soul: Cardiovascular Sparkling Water boosts cardiovascular and cell health performance, fights diabetes by reinforcing healthy glucose levels and promotes healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

"G-Cubed and Soul are very popular heart healthy products in Canada," said Thomas Lasic, founder and president of Infuse Your Life Health Products, Inc. "As a company, we really want to focus on heart healthy products and these two products do just that."

A grassroots company from British Columbia, Canada, Infuse Your Life Health Products Inc. saw a market flooded with products with misleading labels and decided to focus on minimizing the number of ingredients in its formulas to really focus on purity, quality and transparency for the good of the consumer.

"There is no more important human organ than the heart," Lasic said. "With G-Cubed and Soul, our consumers can enjoy the benefits of a healthy heart."

For more information on G-Cubed: Plant-based Cardiovascular Support and Soul: Cardiovascular Sparkling Water, visit www.drinkgcubed.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infuse-your-life-health-products-inc-is-coming-to-amazon-with-its-cardiovascular-supplements-300751852.html

SOURCE Infuse Your Life Health Products Inc.