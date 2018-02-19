DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial Alcohol Market Analysis, By Product (Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol), By Source, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial alcohol market is expected to reach USD 223.63 billion by 2025
Regulatory changes by distinct governments globally, mandating the use of ethanol in gasoline blend as an alternative fuel accompanied by rising demand for ethanol as octane level enhancer is driving the industrial alcohol market.
In terms of revenue, ethanol was estimated as the largest product in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue at a growth rate of 9.5% over the forecast period. Increasing need for fuel grade ethanol is driving its growth. On account of rising global greenhouse gas emissions, the requirement for an alternative to fossil fuels in transportation is gaining importance. Owing to its lower emission properties, ethanol among the other biofuels is largely preferred as a clean fuel in transportation. Besides fuel grade, ethanol is also available in food grade variant and is used in many industrial, pharmaceutical and food & beverage applications.
Industrial alcohol can be derived from various sources such as corn, sugarcane molasses, fossil fuels, and from grains. U.S. and Brazil dominated the ethyl alcohol market in terms of both volume and value. Corn is the largest source of ethanol in U.S. whereas sugarcane is the largest source in Brazil.
Methanol, which is largely derived form syn-gas, is used in the chemical industry as an anti-freeze, intermediate, denaturant for ethanol, fuel, and solvent for the production of various chemicals. Besides ethyl alcohol and methyl alcohol, others such as isopropyl alcohol and isobutyl alcohol, are witnessing increased applications in various end use industries.
However, the prices of industrial alcohols are fluctuating owing to the production disequilibrium in the raw materials such as sugar, natural gas and crop based starches such as corn and bagasse
Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research methodology
1.2. Research scope & assumptions
1.3. List of data sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market summary
Chapter 3. Industrial Alcohol Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market segmentation & scope
3.2. Penetration & growth prospect mapping
3.3. Value chain analysis
3.4. Raw material outlook, 2014 - 2025
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.8. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Industrial Alcohol Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025
4.2. Ethyl Alcohol
4.3. Methyl Alcohol
4.4. Isopropyl Alcohol
4.5. Isobutyl Alcohol
4.6. Others
Chapter 5. Industrial alcohol Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Source movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025
5.2. Grains
5.3. Sugar & molasses
5.4. Corn
5.5. Fossil fuels
5.6. Others
Chapter 6. Industrial alcohol Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Application movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025
6.2. Food Ingredients
6.3. Fuel
6.4. Chemicals
6.5. Pharmaceuticals
6.6. Personal care
6.7. Others
Chapter 7. Industrial alcohol Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Vendor landscape
8.2. Competitive Environment
8.3. Company market positioning
8.4. Strategy framework
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
