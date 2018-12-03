Indulge In 'Cookie Cocktails' This Holiday Season At Omni Hotels & Resorts During Its Latest Omni Originals Culinary Series

Brandwide Cookie Cocktails menu debuts at select Omni properties across the country

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts announces Cookie Cocktails, the latest rendition of the brand's month-long Omni Originals culinary series. Tasty treats will spread holiday cheer at properties across the country and will highlight favorite cookie-turned-cocktail recipes from select brand chefs. Guests can enjoy surprising, creative libations with tastes from cinnamon and chocolate to bourbon and amaretto.

"The holiday season is known for good friends, family and food, so we decided to take a twist on tradition and make our favorite holiday cookies into crafty cocktails making for unexpected palate pleasers," said Devin Burns, vice president of food and beverage at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Our chefs whipped up the cocktails using recipes from childhood cookie favorites they used to bake with their families during the holiday season."

Flavorful, fun and aesthetically pleasing cocktails will be available at participating properties and will include the following:

Cinnamon Churro Leche: Tres Generaciones Reposado Tequila and the flavors of vanilla and cinnamon are shaken with milk

Chocolate Crinkle Surprise: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is joined by chocolate syrup, milk and the rich flavor of toasted almonds

Sugar Cookie Cocktail: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Disaronno Amaretto, vanilla and agave nectar are shaken together with milk

Maple Pecan Old Fashioned: Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon meets the flavors of butter pecan and maple with just a touch of black walnut bitters

Orange Spice Amaretto: Mount Gay Black Barrel, Disaronno Amaretto, orange juice and a cookie butter syrup are shaken with Constant Comment orange spice tea

Sparkling Kolaczki Bellini: This sparkling cocktail blends Absolut Elyx with a touch of elderflower liqueur, peach puree and orange bitters then topped with Moet & Chandon Brut

"We want to surprise our guests and show all of the different ways that you can take a tradition and make your own personal twist on it," said Burns.

More information on Omni Originals can be found at www.omnihotels.com/culinary/omni-originals. Follow Omni Hotels & Resorts at www.Facebook.com/OmniHotels, Twitter.com/OmniHotels and Instagram.com/OmniHotels.

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

