Indra Nooyi, Chair And Former CEO Of PepsiCo, Honored As Women's Foodservice Forum Celebrates 30 Years Of Advancing Women

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) announces their recognition of Indra Nooyi as the inaugural WFF Global Industry Titan for charting new territory as the first woman chief executive of PepsiCo, pioneering PepsiCo's governing philosophy, "Performance with Purpose," and her investment in the future of women leaders.

Nooyi's recognition as the WFF Global Titan highlights the 2019 WFF Industry Titan class, which includes some of the industry's most iconic and forward-thinking leaders. Together, they are being recognized for their public commitment to prioritizing the advancement of women in their organizations, leveraging their influence to urge their peers to do the same, and creating change that will increase opportunities for women and drive business growth. In celebration of WFF's 30th Anniversary, the organization will present a special award to Nooyi, as well as honor the Industry Titans on-site at the WFF 2019 Annual Leadership Development Conference (ALDC), held from March 10-13, 2019 in Dallas.

ALDC is an immersive leadership development experience where women connect with, and learn from, industry influencers, content experts, and each other. Most notably, the conference is a unique experience where leading companies, who support the food and beverage space, including competitors, collaborate to accelerate their shared goal to drive gender equity, win the war for talent, and become the employer of choice.

Global Titan Indra Nooyi will also present a keynote address Tuesday, March 12.

"Indra Nooyi is a shining example of innovative leadership, commitment to purpose and support of women in leadership for stronger companies," said Hattie Hill, WFF President & CEO. "We are thrilled to recognize Indra Nooyi as our inaugural Global Titan and are honored to welcome her as a keynote speaker at our annual conference, the landmark 30th Anniversary of WFF."

Nooyi's legacy includes paving the way for future business leaders by being one of the first Fortune 100 CEOs to embed sustainability and social responsibility throughout her organization. She pioneered PepsiCo's "Performance with Purpose" vision, which includes transforming the company's product portfolio to include more nutritious options, limiting its environmental impact, and supporting people and communities served by PepsiCo. Under her leadership, PepsiCo committed to achieving gender parity in the company's management roles and pay equity for women, and boosted support for working caregivers, with on-site or near-site childcare available at PepsiCo locations around the world.

"The Women's Foodservice Forum has long been instrumental in nurturing and elevating women leaders across our industry, so it's truly an honor to have them recognize my career. I would also like to extend my congratulations to everyone at WFF on 30 remarkable years of advancing gender equity and developing a diverse, inclusive, and engaged workforce—the kind of workforce our nation will need to thrive in the years to come. I'm humbled to receive this special award from such a vital organization, and proud to share it with the other Titans and all our partners who are also being recognized."

With annual conference as a touch point, WFF convenes the industry year-round through Lead The Way, the Food Industry's gender equity movement, launched and championed by WFF. WFF provides the research, insights and best practice solutions that enable help food companies to drive business growth by realizing the full potential of women leaders.

The food industry is the second largest employer of women, yet women remain significantly underrepresented in leadership roles. Lead The Way offers a data-driven roadmap with trackable metrics and tools, from best-practices to talent sourcing and leadership development, aimed to help companies shift toward more equitable work environments, ultimately increasing opportunities for women and driving business growth in the Food Industry.

WFF supports LIMITLESS opportunities for women and the proven business benefits of gender-diverse workplaces. They are the food industry's premier leadership development organization for women.

When women do better, we all do better.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the industry's premier leadership development organization working since 1989 to advance women in the food industry. Based in Dallas, WFF serves thousands of individuals and hundreds of employers across North America in all segments of the industry including operators, manufacturers and distributors. WFF supports women by providing tools and resources to build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement. The organization also convenes critical data sources to assist member companies with research-based best practices that improve individual career growth and workplace talent management to enhance gender equity and make the food industry the employer of choice. For more information, visit wff.org.

