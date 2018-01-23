India's First Vegan Magazine, VegPlanet, Goes Global

MUMBAI, India, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

From Mumbai to Manhattan, India's first vegan magazine is coming to a market, bookstore and news stand across America. Starting this weekend, VegPlanet will not just be available online or at a vegan café in Kolkata, but also at bookstores or health food markets across the USA and Canada including at Whole Foods Markets and Barnes & Noble bookstores. Rising in popularity among India's growing vegan community and with over 100,000 people following them now on Facebook, VegPlanet has just passed its next milestone by being picked up by one of the leading magazine distribution companies in North America.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/630945/VegPlanet_Magazine.jpg )

"When we heard the news, we were ecstatic, our vegan community based magazine going global - awesome," said Niranjan Amarnath, Editor of VegPlanet Magazine. "VegPlanet's intentions have always been to be a community-based magazine - not just the community in our backyard, but also our common community around the world."

India's first vegan magazine, which was started just over a year ago in the largest vegetarian country in the world, prides itself on being a community-based magazine, inviting vegans, vegetarians, the 'veg-curious', animal rights activists, conservationists, wildlife protectionists, and compassionate cooks and communities from around the world to come together and unite over important global issues. This global-cruelty-free-community effort as they call it, is reflective in VegPlanet's founding team who come from India, Indonesia, the USA and the UK, and the magazine's team of writers and contributors from over 15 countries.

"What makes VegPlanet unique to me is that it offers much more than most plant-based magazines as it doesn't just feature vegan recipes, health and fashion tips, it offers stories that tackle important animal rights issues, wildlife and environmental conservation and protection, vegan activism and other matters I'm concerned with and want to know about. Also, in this day and age when the trend seems to be separating people - building walls or barriers, VegPlanet wants to help build bridges and bring people together - which is refreshing," says James Reimers, who helped bring VegPlanet to America.

Following along with its distribution in India, the USA and Canada, and with interest coming in from distributors in the UK and Australia, VegPlanet's content is also going global and as Editor Niranjan Amarnath says will feature more stories from around the world that highlight the vegan, animal rights and environmental movements and the common ground we all share. This, of course, along with plenty of vegan recipes (21+ to be exact in every issue) from noted local chefs and vegan home kitchens around the world.

"Being a vegan in India, I have always felt a need to search out information on all things vegan, but unfortunately in our country there was never a magazine or newspaper on being vegetarian - much less vegan. So when I heard about the idea of creating VegPlanet from my friends and fellow activists, I jumped right onboard," said GP Aishwarrya, one of the partners in VegPlanet. "Our mission is to bring vegans, vegetarians and like-minded communities together - no matter religion, community, economic or social class, gender or race, to celebrate and stand up for a more compassionate lifestyle and our planet," Aishwarrya continued.

VegPlanet Magazine

VegPlanet Magazine is India's first vegan (as well as vegetarian) magazine and is currently distributed throughout India and as of January 27th, 2018 - it is also available at Whole Foods Markets and Barnes & Noble Bookstores among other retailers across the USA and Canada. A vegan community based magazine, the aim of VegPlanet is to bring together like-minded people and communities around the world to share, discuss, encourage and talk about common ground issues and topics dealing with vegan and vegetarian activism, animal rights, environmental and wildlife protection, climate change, and a cruelty-free lifestyle. For more details, visit http://www.vegplanet.in

Media Contact (Usa, Canada, Europe & Australia):

Mr. Bill Dion

Phone (USA): +1(310)710-8749

Email: yusi@vegplanet.in

Media Contact (India):

Mr. RK Singh

Phone (India): +91(941)414-7404

Email: yusi@vegplanet.in

.

SOURCE VegPlanet Media India Pvt. Ltd.