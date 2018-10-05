India Malted Health Drinks Market 2017-2018 to 2022-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Malted Health Drinks Market Overview, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a deep analysis of the Indian malt health drinks market with size in terms of both value and volume of the market and also provides market share of different segments. The report was formed by segregating data from various sources and various time frames. It consists of various historic data of white and brown malt health drinks powder and based on the current situation of the market and a key factor provides forecast based on best suitable method. This could defiantly be helpful in identifying the market segments which are driving growth. The report consists of profiles of the leading companies.

Increasingly health conscious consumers in India have increased the demand of the malt health drinks market. Malt extract has been used as a nutritional supplement, popularly known as malt health drinks. These are widely consumed as taste enhancers to encourage drinking of milk among growing children. Malt health drinks have mainly two types: white malt powder and brown malt powder. Brown malt powder is the dominant category in terms of value in the Indian malt health drinks market. It is expected that in forecast period market will grow with a CAGR of more than 10% from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

There are many companies which operate in the Indian malt health drinks market - companies such as GSK, Mondelez, Abbott and others are casting their net wider for customers, introducing new products and rebooting communication strategies. Market leader GSK controls more than 50% market share in the Indian malt health drinks market with its leading brand Horlicks and others includes Boost, Maltova, and Viva. As of late, Patanjali has entered this market as a rebate player with its brand, Power Vita, however valuing markdown of around 10 percent doesn't appear to be excessively problematic in nature.

Further, Nestle has re-entered the market with its brand, Milo and Danone and Sri Sri have propelled new brands. In the mean time, Abbott has worked with the therapeutic clique to create good supposition for its protein rich supplement Pediasure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Indian Malt Health Drink Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size

2.1.1. By Value

2.1.2. By Volume

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Brand

2.2.3. By region

2.2.4. By Segment

2.2.5. By product Type

2.2.6. By Sales Channel

2.2.7. By Product offered in each Age group

2.2.8. By Product offered based on benefits Promised

2.3. White Powder Malt health Drink Market

2.3.1. Market Size

2.3.1.1. By Value

2.3.1.2. By Volume

2.3.2. Market Share By Brand

2.4. Brown Powder Malt Health Drinks Market

2.4.1. Market Size

2.4.1.1. By Value

2.4.1.2. By Volume

2.4.2. Market Share By Brand

2.5. Product Price Variant Analysis

3. Indian Economic Profile

4. Trade Dynamics

5. Company Profiles

Abbott India Limited

Continental Milkose Private Limited

Danone Nutricia India Private Limited

GSK Consumer Healthcare Private Limited

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited.

Kraft Heinz India Private limited

MTR Foods Private Limited

Medinn Belle herbal Care Private Limited

Mondelz India Private Limited

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s5tlrq/india_malted?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-malted-health-drinks-market-2017-2018-to-2022-2023-300725181.html

SOURCE Research and Markets