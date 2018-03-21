India Drinkable Yogurt Market Overview 2017-2018 & 2022-2023

DUBLIN, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Drinkable Yogurt Market Overview 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drinkable yogurt market has contributed around 30% to the total pie of yogurt market in India. It is expected to grow at 18% of CAGR approximately from the year 2017-18 to 2022-23.

India drinkable yogurt market is a combination of drinkable yogurt of packaged/retail market and service chain market. For the packaged /retail yogurt market drinkable yogurt includes Buttermilk, Lassi, Raita etc whereas for the service chain market it is yogurt based smoothies. In case of packaged/retail yogurt market, buttermilk has contributed more than double of Lassi at the end of review period i.e. 2016-17. Other form of drinkable yogurt is projected to increase its share by 0.44% during forecast period. In case of service chain market, Smoothies are going to increase by 17% of the CGAR from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

Traditionally the category has been dominated by co-operative players; there have been recent entries by both MNCs and smaller regional players which have led to an increase in availability of drinkable yogurt in the country. Furthermore, drinkable yogurt like buttermilk and Lassi were present in glass and tetrapak formats but recently players have introduced more convenient PET bottles in the category. These all have led by the savings in time and effort for preparing beverages like Chaas & Lassi at home.

Other factors like preference for a hygienic and standardized product for on-the-go consumption and liking towards newer and richer flavours have also led the drinkable yogurt market to grow in India. In India, Health and wellness dairy drinks are currently limited to the probiotic form targeting the digestive health. Globally the young adult consumer segment is targeted with products on the benefit plank of nutrition & strength, vitality, etc. Innovation in packaging which is cheaper can lower the cost in turn lower the prices for the rural markets. Unlike the prevalent Tetrapak or bottle formats, which add significant cost of packaging, pouch packaging can be explored for these beverages.

Yogurt based smoothies offered by yogurt service chain are also healthier option. People may prefer smoothies over coffee in their leisure time which will also add growth to the drinkable yogurt market in India. Next period of development would witness market extension driven by fresher utilization events or enlisting newer consumers through products & packaging.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Scope & Methodology

3. Investments in Indian Dairy Industry

4. Global Yogurt Market Outlook

5. India Yogurt Market Outlook

6. India Drinkable Yogurt Market Outlook

7. Porter's Five Forces

8. Company Profiles

9. Company Overview

Companies Mentioned

Cocoberry Restaurants and Distributors Private Limited

Danone Foods and Beverages India Private Limited

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited

Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation

Maez One Retail and Food Private Limited (Red Mango)

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

Nestle India Limited

Parag Milk Foods Limited

Polo Foods QSR Private Limited

Team24 Foods & Beverages Private Limited (Flavours24)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtqmx6/india_drinkable?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-drinkable-yogurt-market-overview-2017-2018--2022-2023-300617420.html

SOURCE Research and Markets