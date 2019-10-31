India Coffee Cafe Market Analysis & Outlook 2014-2024: Projecting a CAGR of More Than 12% During 2019-2024
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Coffee Cafe Market By Segment (International and Domestic), By Service (In Dine and Take Way), By Product Offering (Coffee, Tea, Other Beverages, Snacks and Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Years Considered in this Report
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
The Indian coffee cafe market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of over 12% during 2019-2024.
The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand from young population, rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, corporate culture and global lifestyle. Moreover, rising number of double income households, more global exposure, increasing innovation and media penetration is further fueling growth in the Indian coffee cafe market.
Additionally, factors like changing lifestyle preferences influenced by western countries, a number of variants in beverages available in the market and enhanced accessibility through increasing number of outlets in Tier II and Tier III cities have all added up to the expedition of many national and international players in the sector, which would aid the growth of the Indian coffee cafe market during forecast period.
Some of the leading players in the Indian coffee cafe market are Cafe Coffee Day, Barista Coffee Co Ltd., Costa Coffee, Tata Starbucks Limited (India), Dunkin Donuts, McCafe, Indian Coffee House (ICH), Brewberrys Caf, Cafe Mocha, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Restaurant and Cafe (CBTL), Gloria Jean's Coffees, Georgia Coffee, etc.
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the Indian coffee cafe market size.
- To forecast the Indian coffee cafe market based on the segment, service, product offering and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian coffee cafe market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian coffee cafe market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the Indian coffee cafe market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian coffee cafe market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Coffee Cafe Market Overview
5. India Coffee Cafe Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Segment (By International and Domestic)
5.2.2. By Service (In Dine Vs Take Away)
5.2.3. By Product Offering (Coffee, Tea, Other Beverages, Snacks and Others (cookies, pastries, cakes, brownies, etc.)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company
6. India In Dine Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Offering (Coffee, Tea, Other Beverages, Snacks and Others (cookies, pastries, cakes, brownies, etc.)
7. India Take Away Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Offering (Coffee, Tea, Other Beverages, Snacks and Others (cookies, pastries, cakes, brownies, etc.)
8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Drivers
8.2. Challenges
9. Market Trends & Developments
10. Value Chain Analysis
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. India Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Matrix
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Cafe Coffee Day
13.2.2. Tata Starbucks Limited (India)
13.2.3. Barista Coffee Co Ltd.
13.2.4. Costa Coffee
13.2.5. Dunkin Donuts
13.2.6. McCafe
13.2.7. Indian Coffee House (ICH)
13.2.8. Brewberrys Cafe
13.2.9. Cafe Mocha
13.2.10. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Restaurant and Cafe (CBTL)
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1sr48
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-coffee-cafe-market-analysis--outlook-2014-2024-projecting-a-cagr-of-more-than-12-during-2019-2024-300949114.html
SOURCE Research and Markets