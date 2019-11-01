India Beer Market Outlook, FY2018-FY2023
The beer market in India is currently in its growth stage. The market evolved from manufacturing usual beer products such as strong- lager beers to flavored beers owing to the adoption of trends and technologies from markets such as America and Europe. Today, there is a presence of more than 140 beer brands in the Indian beer market, which could address the palate of each customer segment.
The per capita beer consumption in India is still very low compared to other countries in Asia Pacific region and therefore the market could witness huge growth in the coming years owing to factors such as the shift from hard liquor to beer consumption by consumers in India, increase in disposable income, change in societal perspective and others.
The report also covers competition landscape, trends and developments, issues and challenges, end-user analysis and government regulations about the beer market in India. The report concludes with the future outlook of the beer market in India and certain recommendations highlighting the success factors for entering and expanding in the market.
This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.
India Beer Market Size and Overview
Market Segmentation
By Beer Type (Strong, Mild and Craft Beer): Strong beer market was witnessed to dominate the India beer market during FY'2018. It is estimated that lager beer (with alcohol content more than 5%) is generally preferred the most in the market followed by Wheat beer, Stout & Porters, Ale, Sahiti and others. The remaining market was collectively captured by mild and craft beer they seemed to have high growth potential in the market with first time alcohol drinkers preferring to consume mild beer or craft beer to get the acquired taste of beer for frequent consumption.
By Gender (Male and Female): It was observed in India beer market in FY'2018, that men have a greater share in the consumption pattern across India owing to higher consumption per capita among men compared to women, another reason is, in many regions, men are the only breadwinners for their family and with much more financial independence, they have more financial capability to spend on their lifestyle choices as compared to women.
By Type of Distribution Channel (State/Government Corporations, Distributors and Retailers): The distribution of beer in India is still controlled by state/government corporations owing to stricter regulations across various states in India so to have better control over prices, consumption and excise duty. It was also observed in the market that the emergence of modern retail outlets and hypermarkets across various metropolitan areas has increased the convenience of beer consumers who would like to purchase beer for their consumption
By Regional Sales (North, South, East and West): The Southern and western regions in India were witnessed to dominate the country's beer market in FY'2018 in terms of sales volume. One of the main reasons for their dominance was that the majority of the states in these regions do not have a winter season and have either humid or a summer season prevailing for most of the months in the year, which acts as another factor for increased beer consumption in these states. On the other hand, the north and east side states grabbed the remaining market during FY'2018.
Competitive Landscape in India Beer Market
Competition stage in the country's beer segment was witnessed to be concentrated major 3 players in terms of sales volume in FY'2018. Companies compete based on product variants product quality and distribution network, brand value and promotion strategies.
Some of the major players operating within this segment include UB Group, Carlsberg and Anheuser-Busch InBev and other players include Molson Coors, Mohan Meakin, White Rhino, B9 Beverages Pvt Ltd, Arbor Brewing Company India, Gateway Brewing Company and others. Pricing and brand value, as well as marketing strategies adopted by a particular company, are considered as of high importance to reach a wider target audience in the country.
India Beer Market Future Outlook and Projections
Over the forecasted period, the India beer market will witness various acquisitions, entry of new players and brands, and tie-ups which will drive this market further towards growth. It is expected that the demand for premium beer will rise in the future with an increase in personal disposable income and higher living standards. It is also expected that most of the state governments will start to delink beer taxation from IMFL soon on the basis of alcohol content paving the way for rational growth in the market. Both in terms of revenues and sales volume, the market is expected to attain high growth over the forecast period over the forecast period FY'2018-FY'2023E.
