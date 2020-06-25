Impact of COVID-19 on the Food and Beverage Services Industry - Expected to Decline by 2.9% CAGR During 2019-2020, Rebounding with a Positive CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2023

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food and Beverage Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food and beverage services market is expected to decline from $3,606.1 billion in 2019 to $3,503.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $4,290.1 billion in 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider food and beverage services market, and compares it with other markets.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global food and beverage services market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global food and beverage services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global food and beverage services market.



Organic and locally produced food is becoming increasingly popular. Consumers are willing to pay more at restaurants and cafes that serve organic and locally grown food items. Almost 45% of Americans actively try to involve organic food in their diets. In 2013, the global sales of organic food and drink reached $72 billion, with Europe and the United States driving 90 percent of the world's sales.



Companies in the food and beverage services industry are seeking to differentiate themselves by upgrading their ingredients and experimenting with healthier dishes. For example, Panera Bread and Starbucks, each known for their seasonal pumpkin spice lattes, changed their recipes in order to eliminate undesirable ingredients and meet consumer demand for healthy dishes.



The food and beverage services market section of the report gives context. It compares the food and beverage services market with other segments of the hospitality market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, food and beverage services indicators comparison.

Compass Group PLC

McDonald's

Starbucks

Marriott International

Subway

