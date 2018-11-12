illycaffè Launches its Newest illy Art Collection Designed by Marc Quinn

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, global leader in the high-quality coffee segment, presents its new illy Art Collection designed by Marc Quinn. The British artist from London is renowned for his impactful and emotional works, centered on the human body and its relationship with nature and the theme of beauty.

Working with illy's iconic coffee cup designed by Matteo Thun in 1991 as the medium, Quinn takes inspiration from his series called Iris, the collection of paintings on circular canvas that reproduce the eye's iris, the thin, circular structure that defines eye colour and is responsible for controlling the diameter and size of the eye.

Quinn creates six variations on the theme. A genuine play of gazes, exchanged between the observer and the colourful patterns impressed on the plate, that are, in turn, mirrored on the reflective surface of the coffee cup.

"With Marc Quinn we have placed our coffee at the centre of a brightly colored iris, in essence, it is a pupil that curiously observes the surrounding world to get to know it and to be observed by it," said Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè. "At the same time, the glossy surface of the cup becomes a mirror of infinite reflections that stimulate the eye, symbolic of our unique illy blend, which stimulates both mind and palate."

The Marc Quinn illy Art Collection is available beginning today, November 12, in a set of six cappuccino cups ($170), set of six espresso cups ($140), set of two mugs ($55), set of two cappuccino cups ($55), set of two espresso cups ($50), and a single espresso cup ($40). This new collection is sold in North America at illy caffè bars and shops, specialty retailers, and online at www.illy.com.

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world 's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 7 million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2017 the company was employing 1,290 people, and posted consolidated revenues of €467 million. There are approximately 244 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries.

Media Contact

Annie Worthington and Erika Berg

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications

illy@alisonbrodmc.com

212-230-1800

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illycaffe-launches-its-newest-illy-art-collection-designed-by-marc-quinn-300747985.html

SOURCE illycaffè