illycaffè expands line of aluminium capsules with new Decaffeinato espresso

illy-brand capsules offer the distinct taste of the 100% Arabica illy blend at different intensities to appeal to all coffee lovers

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global leader in high-quality coffee, announced a new way to enjoy a genuine illy experience with its expanded line of aluminium capsules compatible with Nespresso* Original coffee machines**. Now also available in Decaffeinato ("decaffeinated") espresso, all five varieties of capsules contain the ideal measure of the legendary and unique illy blend, perfected over 85 years.

Comprised of nine carefully selected Arabica coffee beans, the illy-branded capsules are available in five choices representing four intensities of taste: Classico, with a smooth and mild taste, available in espresso and espresso lungo (the latter of which produces more volume in the cup); the full-bodied taste of Intenso espresso; Forte espresso, with its rich and strong character; and new Decaffeinato espresso, a smooth and mild profile with less than 0.1% caffeine. The decaffeinated roast coffee capsules achieve a perfect balance between acidity and bitterness, with a lingering sweetness thanks to delicate notes of caramel, chocolate and toasted bread.

All capsule varieties are available on the illy e-shop and select retailers for a suggested retail price of $8.99 per pack of ten capsules. Through illy.com, coffee lovers can conveniently order compatible capsules directly to their home including via illy a casa coffee subscription, a convenient auto delivery that sends coffees on a preferred chosen schedule.

The illy-branded aluminium capsules are the result of the trademark licensing agreement between illycaffè and JAB. JAB's JDE platform is responsible for capsule production and distribution in retail channels outside of Italy***(large-scale retail, supermarkets and food retail stores), while illycaffè is handling distribution in all other sales channels, as well as all sales channels in Italy, enhancing its omni-channel presence and reinforcing synergies.

* " Nespresso®" is a registered trademark of a third party, not connected with illycaffe S.p.A. nor to Jacobs Douwe Egberts

** For the details of compatible machines visit www.illy.com

*** The compatible capsules are not distributed in Switzerland

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company founded in Trieste in 1933, which has always pursued the mission of offering the best coffee in the world. illycaffè produces a unique blend of 100% Arabica coffee, combining 9 of the best qualities in the world according to illy. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are enjoyed around the globe in over 140 countries, in the finest coffee shops, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, and of course at home. The company's many innovations have contributed to important technological developments in the world of coffee. In 1991 the company founded the "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in Brazil, promoting the sharing of expertise and recognising the efforts of coffee growers by offering a higher price for what illy believes to be the best quality coffee. This has grown into a partnership based on the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the Università del Caffè, an educational institution which strives to promote coffee culture at all levels, offering complete and practical training for growers, baristas and coffee lovers, and seeking to deepen the knowledge about every aspect of the product. Everything that is 'made in illy' is also enriched with beauty and art. These are fundamental values for the brand, from the logo designed by the artist James Rosenquist, to the cups of the illy Art Collection which have been decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2018 the company employed 1294 people and had a consolidated turnover of € 483 million. There are around 259 illy stores and single-brand stores around the world in 43 countries.

