illy Offers Coffee Lovers a Holiday Season of Happiness with a Variety of Gifts

New illy Art Collection Cups, Arabica Selection Single Origin Coffees, and Compatible Capsules with illy's Renowned Blend are among the wish-list toppers



NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in high-quality, sustainably grown coffee, is ringing in the holiday season with new items ideal for gift-giving and entertaining friends and family. From single serve espresso to expert drip, from bean to illy Art Collection cup, there is something special for every coffee lover.

The 2019 illy holiday gift guide features a range of high-end to everyday items, at a variety of price points that create inspiring coffee moments. Among the standouts are illy's ultra-compact Y3 line of dual espresso and coffee machines, a newly crafted Arabica Selection India single origin coffee, and striking new illy Art Collection cup set from this year's Venice Biennale. These gift items and many more are available for purchase at illy.com and in select illy Caffè shops in cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, Denver, Washington, DC and Toronto.

Also new this holiday season is an exclusive Amazon Alexa skill which fetches expert coffee advice from illy's Master Barista Giorgio Milos. It's as easy as telling your Amazon Echo or Echo-enabled device "Alexa, open My illy Barista," and then ask for a coffee recipe, which illy product is right for you, and more. "My illy Barista" is free for all Echo users.

Pre-holiday savings are available for a limited time, including:

For 36 hours only, from November 28 – 29, purchasers of nine cans of illy coffee will receive a complimentary Y3.2 Espresso and Coffee Machine, a near $150 value, while supplies last.

Purchasers of two cases of coffee between November 29 – December 9 will receive a complimentary illy Espresso Machine; select varieties apply while supplies last.

25% off sitewide from December 1 – 3, exclusions apply.

Receive $25 off for every $100 spent on illy's top 10 holiday gifts on illy.com.

Free shipping on all orders of $50 or more.

illy Arabica Selection: India

Discover the very origins of taste with illy's newly perfected single origin bean from India , the latest addition to illy's Arabica Selection product line featuring only the finest quality, sustainably grown coffees. Custom-roasted to bring out this full-bodied bean's distinct spice notes including black pepper and dark chocolate. Available in 250g whole bean and iperEspresso capsules. Price: $15.00 - $18.99

Espresso Compatible Capsules

These new illy coffee-filled aluminum capsules are compatible with Nespresso®1 Original coffee machines to deliver the unmistakable taste and aroma of the unique 100% Arabica illy blend in three distinct intensities of taste – Classico, Intenso, and Forte – in 25ml or 40ml pours. Also available: a Classico Lungo that produces a 110ml pour. Price: $8.99 for 10 capsules.

2019 Venice Biennale illy Art Collection

This new, limited-edition illy Art Collection set features unique designs from four international artists – Cameron Jamie , Ad Minoliti, Slavs & Tatars and Ulrike Muller – all tucked into in one box. Available in a set of four espresso or cappuccino cups. Price: $120.00 - $140.00

illy Art Collection: Olimpia Zagnoli

This whimsical collection from Italian artist Olimpia Zagnoli tells the story of sisterhood, featuring six women with six personalities in six colors, each showcasing her own point of view. Available as a set of two espresso or cappuccino cups, or a set of six espresso or cappuccino cups. Price: $60.00 - $185.00

illy Y3.2 Espresso & Coffee Machine

The latest edition of the world's slimmest, most compact dual espresso and drip-style coffee machine, with easy, one-touch operation. Elegantly functional, and functionally elegant, renowned architect Piero Lissoni designed this machine to suit kitchens and offices of any size with style. Available in White, Black, Red and stunning Cape Town Blue. Price: $149.00

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world 's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 8 million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2018 the company employed 1,294 people and posted consolidated revenues of €483 million. There are approximately 259 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries.

1 Trademark of a third party, not connected to illycaffè S.p.A.

