illy Caffe Opens New Coffee Bar At Pier 39 In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- illy, the third-generation family-owned coffee company from Trieste, Italy, committed to offering the highest quality, most ethically sourced coffee to the world, announces the opening of its newest illy Caffè coffee bar in San Francisco at Pier 39.

illy Caffè shops offer coffee lovers an inspirational and immersive illy experience, featuring the brand's iconic imagery, world-renowned illy art collection cups and other visual elements: ideal environments to linger over coffee of unparalleled quality, purchased directly from farmers and prepared by expertly-trained baristas.

The new Pier 39 café is within the heart of San Francisco's waterfront destination, one of the most visited attractions in the city offering entertainment, shops, food and other amenities. The illy Caffè at Pier 39 is a unique format contained within 400 sq. feet created for shopping and retail centers, transportation sites, and other outdoor venues that offer a full line of coffee and tea beverages including illy specialty espresso drinks in addition to food. Within the small footprint, the illy Caffè signature red and white color palette is accented with thoughtful modern design elements including the iconic chandelier crafted from illy Art Collection cups that feature the work of contemporary artists.

illy Caffè coffee bars offer a premium café experience driven by baristas, rigorously trained by the company's renowned University of Coffee faculty. The training spans expert coffee preparation, from traditional espresso, latte and cappuccino, to brewed coffee and original specialty drinks featuring botanicals such as the illy Lavender Mint Latte. illy's single origin coffees are available for espresso and pour over methods, and in a variety of cold preparations including The new illy Cold Brew Aria (air-infused cold brew). Coffee offerings are enhanced by a wide menu of chef-made sweet and savory selections, prepared daily for enjoyment on the premises, to go and for convenient catering to local businesses

In addition to San Francisco, illy Caffè locations in North America can be found in major cities including Chicago, Washington D.C., Detroit, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Tampa, and Toronto.

Pier 39 is open Monday-Sunday from 10am-9pm.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world 's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 7 million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2017 the company was employing 1,290 people, and posted consolidated revenues of €467 million. There are 244 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries.

