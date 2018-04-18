illy caffè Introduces New illy Art Collection Designed By Artist Max Petrone

Coffee Drawings: How many stories can be born from a splash of coffee

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- illy caffè, global leader in the high-quality coffee sector, introduces its newest illy Art Collection cups entitled "Coffee Drawings" by artist Max Petrone. Since 1992, some of the most prominent contemporary masters on the international art scene as well as emerging young talents have participated in the revered illy Art Collection, transforming the everyday coffee cup into a cult object.

Massimiliano "Max" Petrone, born in Turin, Italy in 1983, is one of the most innovative figures in contemporary Italian painting. The artist is known for bringing together a variety of techniques and constantly experimenting with new styles using oil paint, spray cans and acrylics. Petrone's work also extends to graphics, video and a reconsideration of design objects. Following his success from wildly viewed online videos of coffee illustrations, he first began his collaboration with illy at Milan Expo in 2015 via an interactive live graffiti painting at the Coffee Cluster. This performance inspired the new illy Art Collection which features coffee animations with a graffiti touch, typical of underground comics.

One of the cups in the collection depicts an astronaut floating, space ship and moon scape serving as an invitation to a narrative that invites coffee lovers to explore the Universe, where we often discover that our everyday reality is made of things that are truly incredible.

This new collection will be presented for the first time during Milan Design Week and also during the Specialty Coffee Association's annual EXPO in Seattle, where Andrea Illy, coffee authority, author, and chairman of illycaffè will give a talk on coffee economics.

To mark the launch, Petrone is showcasing a live performance of "Coffee Drawings" through an artist workshop at the Triennale di Milano from April 17-22.

Using an iconic illy cup designed by Matteo Thun in 1991, "Coffee Drawings" tells six stories, based on adventurous research, casual encounters and in-depth observation. Among lunar landscapes, fantastic creatures and raging waves, the new illy Art Collection is tinged with the typical burnished shades of coffee.

The Max Petrone illy Art Collection is available now in a set of six cappuccino cups ($170), set of six espresso cups ($140), set of two mugs ($55), set of two cappuccino cups ($55), set of two espresso cups ($50), and a single espresso cup ($40). The collection can be purchased at illy caffè bars and shops and online at www.illy.com.

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world 's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 7 million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2016 the company was employing 1,269 people, and posted consolidated revenues of €460 million. There are approximately 230 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries.

