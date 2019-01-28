IFBTA Releases Industry-Wide Foodservice Technology Certification Program

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Food and Beverage Technology Association (IFBTA) kicked off the New Year with a new look and the release of an industry-wide food and beverage technology certification program. Those who complete the certification program will be recognized as a Certified Foodservice Technology Professional, or "CFTP".

The CFTP certification is the first of its kind to provide a base-level understanding of the core elements that make up F&B technology. Comprised of twenty modules each covering individual topics ranging from point of sale, IT management, procurement, data analytics and everything in between, the IFBTA CFTP certification focuses on the most pertinent foodservice technology topics IT professionals encounter daily.

"The food and beverage industry has long awaited a program like the CFTP certification," said Lou Grande, SVP of Information Technology for Red Lobster and IFBTA Chairman. "As the global food and beverage non-profit technology advocate, this program thoroughly addresses the needs and nuances of foodservice technology."

To maintain the highest level of industry expertise and credibility, the CFTP certification was developed for, and by the industry; going through a rigorous development and review process that included participation of industry leaders, subject matter experts, and educators.

"The IFBTA certification programs will be the industry standard for F&B technology education globally," said Rob Grimes, IFBTA CEO. "These programs provide top-notch education which is available to all who use, promote or have an interest in F&B technology."

The CFTP certification is the first in a series of educational programs to be offered by the IFBTA. Future programs include deep-dives by industry segment, specific technology topics, training videos for company-specific hiring, and educational curriculum for hospitality programs, among others.

The CFTP certification program is available directly through the IFBTA and is appropriate for both entry-level and seasoned professionals. IFBTA members have access to the certification as a benefit of their membership. It can also be purchased by any F&B professional interested in the CFTP program who is not a member and will be offered by other organizations supporting the global hospitality industries.

For more information on IFBTA initiatives, member benefits, and the CFTP certification, visit www.IFBTA.org.

