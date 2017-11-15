idrink is exclusive water for Jus Run Vegas Strong 5k/1M-All proceeds to benefit victims of the October 1st, 2017 shooting at Route 91 festival

idrink continues to give back to the community by providing Nano Nutrient water to hydrate thousands of participants!

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jus Run organized the Vegas Strong 5k/1 mile run/walk to benefit the victims of the shooting. 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Las Vegas Victim's Fund.

greenONE CEO, Neil Fineman spoke of the camaraderie after the shooting, "The day after the tragedy my employees loaded up our idrink truck with cases of our Nano Nutrient water, and distributed them to the first responders who were tirelessly working for our city. I'm very proud to be a local company, and am in awe of the outpouring of support. We are Vegas Strong."

greenONE will hydrate thousands of participants with idrink Nano Nutrient water, and the more hydrated participants are, the more money will be raised for those who are still suffering. Please join us for this important cause, there is still a great need for relief.

Saturday, December 2, 2017….3:00 pm

Individual, Teams or Virtual

Craig Ranch Regional Park

628 W Craig Rd.

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

greenONE Holdings, the creators of idrink, is a Nano Nutrient company that developed the world's first multivitamin water, and is a "green company" with natural vitamins, zero taste, zero fillers, and is GMO and BPA free. greenONE Holdings is based out of Las Vegas, NV and Nevada Beverage (Budweiser) is the distributor

idrink is currently available in Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Illinois, Nebraska, Arizona, and California.

