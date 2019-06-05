Icelandic Glacial(TM) Teams Up with The Rolling Stones Once Again to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Upcoming "No Filter" US Tour

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial™ announced today a partnership with The Rolling Stones to lessen the carbon footprint of the band's upcoming "No Filter" U.S. Tour, which kicked off in Miami on April 20th. This marks the third time that the premium water brand, the world's first bottled water certified as carbon neutral for product and operation, has partnered with the Stones to provide water and recycle bins for the band and crew to help them remain eco-friendly as they travel.

"We welcome Icelandic Glacial back to our touring family for the third time on the forthcoming 'No Filter' Tour of the USA,'' said a representative for the band.

Icelandic Glacial is also hosting a sweepstakes to send one lucky fan and a friend to Chicago where they will receive VIP tickets to the June 21st show at Soldier Field. The prize includes two round-trip flights, a two-night hotel stay, and a free year's supply of Icelandic Glacial. Details of how to enter are available at IcelandicGlacial.com/RollingStones.

"It's always an honour to partner with The Rolling Stones," commented Jón Ólafsson, Chairman and Co-Founder of Icelandic Glacial. "They continue to work to make their tours eco-friendlier, and we are happy to play our part in that."

For more information on the "No Filter" U.S. Tour and to purchase tickets, visit rollingstones.com.

About Icelandic Glacial™

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland's legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world's first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a "net zero" carbon footprint.

Contact for Icelandic Glacial:

Kelly Susco

KSusco@rogersandcowan.com

310.967.3403

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icelandic-glacial-teams-up-with-the-rolling-stones-once-again-to-reduce-carbon-footprint-of-upcoming-no-filter-us-tour-300861031.html

SOURCE Icelandic Glacial