Icelandic Glacial Receives 2018 Global Bottled Water Award

New Sparkling Elderflower SKU Named Best Flavored Water

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial, an award-winning, premium natural spring water from Iceland, announced today that their recently launched sparkling Elderflower water has won the award for Best Flavored Water at the 2018 Global Bottled Water Awards.

The Global Bottled Water Awards are organized annually by global food and drink experts, Zenith Global, in Evian, France to celebrate a range of excellence and innovation across every category of the packaged water industry. They are open to innovators and entrepreneurs as well as established brands from around the globe. Icelandic Glacial has previously won the Best New Brand/Brand Extension award in 2016 for its classic sparkling water and the Best in PET award in 2013 for its excellent design and packaging at the Global Bottled Water Awards.

Reflecting on the overall success of their flavored sparkling water launch, Jon Olafsson, Chairman and Co-Founder of Icelandic Glacial, comments, "Being honored with this award has reinforced our ability to stand out in the industry by providing a uniquely natural flavor experience for consumers. We could not be more excited to see all the hard work towards evolving our products receive such positive reception in so little time."

"To compete in this category, you have to be innovative," said Kristjan Olafsson, Co-Founder of Icelandic Glacial. "We wanted to bring something new to the table with our sparkling flavors and this award tells us that we got it right."

Icelandic Glacial's flavored sparkling water is available in Elderflower, Tahitian Lime, and Sicilian Lemon flavors, which can now be purchased online via Icelandic Glacial.

About Icelandic Glacial:

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland's legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world's first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a "net zero" carbon footprint.

