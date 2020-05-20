Ibotta Celebrates National Wine Day with Wine Deals for Everyone

Mobile Shopping App Encourages Imbibers 21 and Up to Unwind with $5 Cash Back on Qualifying Wine Purchases this Memorial Day Weekend

DENVER, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta, the leading mobile rewards platform in the United States, is treating everyone across the country to $5 cash back on qualifying wine purchases this Memorial Day weekend, reminding Americans to relax when they can during this difficult time. The giveaway, in honor of National Wine Day, is available to all adults 21 and over, because we could all use a glass or two right now.

Starting tomorrow, May 21, anyone with a smartphone can download the free Ibotta app and visit the 'Earn More' page to see the National Wine Day bonus. After purchasing qualifying products, new and existing users can simply upload their receipt through the Ibotta app to receive cash back directly to their Ibotta account.

"Our 'new normal' can be a stressful one, making it even more important to take time for ourselves," said Bryan Leach, CEO and founder, Ibotta. "Whether it's red, white, rosé or sparkling, we hope Ibotta can help everyone enjoy their favorite wine. We all sure deserve it."

More than 2.1 million bottles of wine were sold across the country last year, with Cabernet Sauvignon ranking far and away as America's favorite wine. Forty-five states purchased the dry red more than any other in 2019, while Maine and Vermont are the only two states that prefer Chardonnay. Pinot Grigio is America's third-most popular varietal, while Sparkling Riesling ranks last. Florida residents buy the most wine of any state, and are followed by North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and California, respectively.

No matter if it's red or white, bottled, boxed, or canned, Ibotta currently has more than 30 in-app offers to receive significant cash back on a variety of wines. On top of the $5 bonus, Savers can earn cash back on select varieties of Josh Cellars wine, including top-ranking Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc.

Ibotta's National Wine Day campaign comes on the heels of the company's efforts to lend a helping hand in light of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through its recently launched " Here to Help " campaign alongside Kellogg's, Tic Tac®, and other brand partners, Ibotta is committing more than $10 million in dedicated cash back offers to help families and individuals save on essential items during these challenging times. The company continues to identify and prioritize programming to provide tangible benefits to consumers and brands alike.

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $700 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps, via websites or through Pay with Ibotta™. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 38 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments apps in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post three years in a row.

