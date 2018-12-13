Hyper-Local Influencer Marketing Tech Co. SiggPay Partners With Oktane Media to Activate National Influencer Campaign for B Square Lifestyle Vodka

SOUTH NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SiggPay Inc., a technology company with a patent-pending hyper-influencer marketing engine that was established in August of 2017 and has been increasingly landing large-scale campaigns, recently announced the launch of a national branding campaign for B Square Lifestyle Vodka, a vodka-in-a-box brand produced by Kozuba & Sons Distillery in St Petersburg, Florida.

While influencer marketing is nothing new, the landscape of influencer and digital marketing is quickly shifting away from macro influencers like celebrities and athletes, or sponsored posts on Facebook and Instagram, towards more cost-effective and organic nano-influencers. Nano influencer campaigns are increasingly grabbing the attention of large corporate brands, as well as smaller brands seeking a national footprint. B Square parent, Kozuba & Sons Distillery, is using SiggPay's patent-pending hyper-influencer technology to provide a highly-measurable, authentic, content-rich marketing platform that will reach real people with a real thirst for vodka.

"We are a tech company who specializes in consultative, organic, influencer marketing," says SiggPay Founder & CEO Brian Fuller. "We have run approximately 100 campaigns since our inception in 2017, and are finding that our unique, gamified approach to nano-influencer marketing, provides a more authentic promotional voice for brands both big and small."

SiggPay's newly hired chief operating officer and director of business development, Camillo Ferrari, agrees, "We recognized the massive potential and cost-effectiveness of local hyper-influencers when applied on a national scale. Unlike traditional marketing strategies, we're able to strategically target consumer engagement down to the zip code and run highly engaging campaigns for our clients."

Oktane Media's President, Ken Park, who helped design the B Square influencer campaign, was immediately intrigued by SiggPay's unique gamification model and ability to target cities that had Total Wine & More retail outlets in them across the United States.

"B Square was developed to embrace the active lifestyles of today's consumers," explains Park. "SiggPay's technology has allowed us to generate organic brand experiences and authentic original content that's shared by one trusted voice to another, removing the consumer resistance that is so often seen in traditional marketing executions."

"We love the performance-driven nature of this approach," shares Kozuba & Sons' President, Jakub Kozuba. "Our first month results have exceeded our expectations from both a sales and brand awareness perspective, and we are able to focus our budget on measurable engagement with individuals that are likely to be shopping in Total Wine stores in the coming weeks, by allowing them to interact directly with the B Square brand message."

When it comes to influencer marketing, the days of the macro influencer have come to an end. "Pre-produced content is no longer King, organic and trusted content is," boasts SiggPay Founder & CEO Brian Fuller. "Consumers no longer respond to celebrities and superstar athletes who get paid big bucks to provide shallow and transparent product endorsements. SiggPay connects real people to other real people, using a type of organic authenticity that simply can't be delivered by celebrities or paid spokespeople."

ABOUT SIGGPAY, INC.

SiggPay's patent pending gamification engine allows college students, parents, bloggers, and every day social media users to monetize their "social currency" by doing something they would have been doing anyway. Influencers simply sign up at https://siggpay.com/become-an-influencer, where they are automagically entered into the Company's influencer database and start to receive invitations to new campaign opportunities in their area as they arise. Influencers are typically sent free samples of the advertiser's products, and are never asked to purchase products or pay any fees.

SiggPay's gamification engine delivers unique value to both advertisers and the influencers. "Brands only pay for measurable engagement, and influencers only get paid for the same", shares Fuller. "Influencers can earn as little or as much money as they want based on how many times they post for a campaign", Ferrari adds, "a campaign may include a minimum of 50 guaranteed posts by contract, but due to the gamification, there is an incentive for influencers to go above and beyond those minimums. In fact, a majority of our clients end up with far more than they pay for."

ABOUT THE B SQUARE CAMPAIGN

The B Square Lifestyle Vodka campaign generated over 23,000 engagements in its first month, with the brand paying for only 80 influencer posts, but receiving a total of 109 influencer posts. These 29 added-value posts created more than 6,100 free engagements.

"The value is undeniable," Park added. "Not only was the SiggPay team helpful and accessible through the campaign, the content that was created was authentic, passionate and experiential, which is exactly what a brand needs to establish itself in today's fast-paced digital marketplace."

