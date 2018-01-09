Hydrive Energy Water Partners With U.S. Soccer Champion Christen Press

Women's National Team Forward and FIFA World Cup Champion Named New Brand Ambassador for 2018

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrive Energy Water, a refreshing, zero-calorie energy water, announces that Christen Press, a forward for the U.S. Women's National Team, FIFA Women's World Cup Champion and Chicago Red Stars' National Women's Soccer League Captain, has signed on to be a brand ambassador for 2018. Press is one of the top female scorers in the sport and holds an all-time scoring record for goals at her alma mater, Stanford University.

The retail-marketing program partnership will include displays and point of sale materials and culminate with a sweepstakes in which fans can enter to win a private personalized soccer clinic with Press. Press will come to the winner's hometown to host an event for them and their friends and also support the brand on social media throughout the year.

"Christen is an extremely talented, influential athlete. Her fitness-focused, on-the-go lifestyle resonates with our consumers and we are thrilled to partner with her as the official brand ambassador for Hydrive Energy Water," said Thomas Oh, senior vice president of marketing for Big Red, owner of Hydrive Energy Water.

Commented Christen Press, "Hydrive Energy Water gives me energy and is easy to drink which is important for sport performance. I drink it throughout training because it tastes great, gives me the boost I need to finish a workout strong and have the energy for the rest of my day."

Hydrive Energy Water's mission is to provide hydration with both function and flavor. It has zero calories, 160 mg of caffeine and 35% DV of B vitamins and retails for $1.89 - $2.29/bottle. Hydrive Energy Water can be purchased nationally at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, HyVee, Casey's General Store, QuikTrip and Kum & Go. Hydrive Energy Water is light, refreshing and flavorful, and features all natural flavors, zero calories and added B vitamins.

Christen Press is an American soccer striker and FIFA Women's World Cup champion. She captains the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and plays for the United States women's national soccer team. In 2011, she was named the WPS Rookie of the Year. In 2013, Press was the top scorer in the Damallsvenskan with 23 goals and became the first American to receive the Golden Boot award in the history of the league. She was a 2010 Hermann Trophy recipient and holds the all-time scoring record at Stanford University. Connect with Christen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Hydrive Energy Water is light, refreshing and specifically formulated to provide consumers with the hydration benefits of water with the added perk of energy from B vitamins and caffeine. Hydrive Energy Water is available in six refreshing flavors: Kiwi Melon, Grape Fusion, Black Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Berry and Citrus Burst. For more information, please visit HydriveEnergy.com and connect on Facebook and Twitter.

