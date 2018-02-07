Hydrive Energy Water Announces Contest For A Chance To Win A Hometown Soccer Clinic With World Cup Champion Christen Press

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrive Energy Water, a refreshing, zero-calorie energy water, announces a new contest that invites fans to enter to win a soccer clinic with Christen Press, a forward for the U.S. Women's National Team and FIFA Women's World Cup Champion. The soccer clinic will give the winner and their friends a chance to run drills, practice and train with Press in their hometown.

Fans can enter by sharing a photo or video on Instagram, Facebook and/or Twitter using the hashtag #PlaywithPress or at hydriveenergy.com/soccer. Entrants are encouraged to creatively showcase their passion for soccer and excitement to meet Christen. The contest begins February 1 and runs through April 30, and the winner will be chosen by May 10, 2018.

"A hometown clinic with Christen allows Hydrive fans to experience firsthand the energy and excitement that Christen brings to soccer. As brand partners, we are thrilled to be able to work with Christen and our fans for this unique experience," said Thomas Oh, senior vice president of marketing for Big Red, owner of Hydrive Energy Water.

Press shared, "I'm excited to partner with Hydrive Energy Water for this contest, as I love meeting fans and spreading my passion for the sport. I can't wait to meet the winner and share my favorite tips and tricks."

Hydrive Energy Water's mission is to provide hydration with both function and flavor. It has zero calories, 160 mg of caffeine and 35% DV of B vitamins and retails for $1.89 - $2.29/bottle. Hydrive Energy Water can be purchased nationally at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Hy-Vee, QuikTrip and Kum & Go. Hydrive Energy Water is light, refreshing and flavorful, and features all natural flavors, zero calories and added B vitamins.

ABOUT CHRISTEN PRESS

Christen Press is an American soccer striker and FIFA Women's World Cup champion. She plays for the United States women's national soccer team. In 2011, she was named the WPS Rookie of the Year. In 2013, Press was the top scorer in the Damallsvenskan with 23 goals and became the first American to receive the Golden Boot award in the history of the league. She was a 2010 Hermann Trophy recipient and holds the all-time scoring record at Stanford University. Connect with Christen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT HYDRIVE ENERGY WATER

HYDRIVE Energy Water is light, refreshing and specifically formulated to provide consumers with the hydration benefits of water with the added perk of energy from B vitamins and caffeine. Hydrive Energy Water is available in six refreshing flavors: Kiwi Melon, Grape Fusion, Black Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Berry and Citrus Burst.

