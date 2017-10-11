Hurricane Battered Bartending Industry Receives $100,000 Donation From Mast-Jägermeister US

Much-Needed Funds Will Be Distributed Through USBG National Charity Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the recent hurricane devastation in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, Mast-Jägermeister US (MJUS) will donate $100,000 to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP) at the USBG National Charity Foundation. The Foundation, currently focusing its energies on hurricane relief, aims to help as many industry members as possible recover from the storms that ravaged these areas in August and September. The much-needed donation ties back to Jägermeister's values of giving back to the communities, consumers and trade professionals whose support it has received over the years.

"The unimaginable devastation the recent series of hurricanes has wrought on the U.S. and Puerto Rico has struck at the very core of our company, compelling us to look for ways to directly help those in need," said Jeff Popkin, CEO of MJUS. "Aiding those of our colleagues in the spirits industry whose livelihoods have been affected is of utmost importance and we hope our $100,000 donation to the BEAP will assist them in their time of need and help them get back on their feet."

In addition to the $100,000 company donation, MJUS employees may also donate: USBG Foundation has created a custom donation page for employees who would like to help industry colleagues directly affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. The custom donation page will funnel donations directly to the BEAP.

"As we strive to achieve our mission of supporting the lifelong health and well-being of service industry professionals, the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program helps us provide direct financial support to individuals in need," said Aaron Gregory Smith, USBG Executive Director. "We've raised over $80,000 through community fundraising efforts and already allocated over $30,000 in emergency assistance grants to individuals in need since late August. As we process and distribute more grants every week, this generous $100,000 contribution from Mast-Jägermeister US more than doubles our fundraising efforts to date. We are so grateful for this overwhelming support!"

Those in the service industry who have been affected by the natural disasters and would like to apply for a grant can go to https://www.usbgfoundation.org/beap.

About Jägermeister

Introduced 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for "Master Hunter," is the #1 selling imported liqueur in the United States. Ranked 8th by Impact International's definitive Top 100 Premium Spirit Brands, this herbal liqueur is one of the most successful premium brands worldwide and available in 129 countries around the world. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister's base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then "breathes" for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister's legendary taste profile. Jägermeister Liqueur is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jagermeister US, Inc., White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY

About the USBG Foundation and Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

The USBG National Charity Foundation's mission is to advance the lifelong stability and well-being of service industry professionals through education and charitable activities. To help achieve that mission, the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program at the USBG National Charity Foundation assists bartenders and their families who are in need of financial assistance as a result of catastrophic or emergency hardships, such as natural disasters, unforeseen medical emergencies, and other qualifying life events. http://www.usbgfoundation.org

