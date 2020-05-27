Houston, We Have A Problem: G FUEL MoonPie Will Crash Into Earth On June 24

That's One Small Step For Man, One Giant Gulp For Mankind

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking news: G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, today announced it has joined forces with Chattanooga Bakery, Inc. to launch an outta-this-world G FUEL MoonPie flavor on June 24th.

Here's the full G FUEL MoonPie launch schedule for earthlings who can't wait to experience the thrill of liftoff from the comfort of their screens:

Date: June 24, 2020 - 3:00 p.m. Eastern

Mission: G FUEL MoonPie

Description: @GFuelEnergy will launch G FUEL MoonPie from outer space, delivering increased energy, extreme focus, and improved reaction time to gamers on Earth.

"This is a super delicious and super fun extension of the iconic MoonPie brand into the energy space," said Tory Johnston, MoonPie's VP of Sales and Marketing. "We're proud to partner with G FUEL and expect MoonPie G FUEL will launch the gamers' game to a whole new level!"

G FUEL MoonPie is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 10 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus complexes. The new co-developed flavor gives gamers around the galaxy the stellar vitality and mental fortitude they need to annihilate their competition.

"After many rigorous top-secret experiments in the MoonPie Recipe Lab, we're over-the-moon about creating the perfect combination of G FUEL, marshmallow, graham, and chocolate," commented G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "What started as playful Twitter banter is now a reality. We can't wait for the world to try G FUEL MoonPie."

G FUEL MoonPie will be available for sale in intergalactic 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one 40-serving MoonPie tub and one 16 oz MoonPie shaker cup, at gfuel.com on June 24th.

This just in: The first 1,000 orders of G FUEL MoonPie collectors boxes will include a special surprise from MoonPie. Sign up for early access to G FUEL MoonPie at gfuel.com/pages/launch-calendar.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 180,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 400 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, NICKMERCS, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Bethesda Game Studios, HYPEMAKER, WWE, and Chattanooga Bakery, Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

G FUEL Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

G FUEL Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

jim@gfuel.com

About Chattanooga Bakery, Inc.

Chattanooga Bakery was founded in 1902 as a subsidiary of the Mountain City Flour Mill. A fifth-generation, family-owned business, the company made nearly 100 snack cake and cookie items under the Lookout™ trademark, named after the popular residential and tourist community near Chattanooga, Lookout Mountain. In 1917, after a brainstorming conversation between a bakery salesman and some Appalachian coal miners, the MoonPie was born, and by the late 1930s was the bakery's #1 seller, a spot it still occupies today, with nearly 1 million MoonPies produced and shipped daily from Chattanooga. MoonPies are available in three sizes (Original, Double-Decker®, and Mini) and six flavors (Chocolate, Vanilla, Banana, Salted Caramel, Strawberry, and the new Mint Chocolate). Brand distribution is national, with particular strength in the Southeast and Southwest. The brand can be found in Grocery, Mass, Club, Drug, Convenience, Vending, Foodservice, School Fundraising, Online, and in a number of specialty retail outlets including Cracker Barrel, Bass Pro Shops, and Cabela's. Visit moonpie.com for more information.

Chattanooga Bakery, Inc. Press Contact:

tory@moonpie.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houston-we-have-a-problem-g-fuel-moonpie-will-crash-into-earth-on-june-24-301066380.html

SOURCE G FUEL