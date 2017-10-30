Houston Southern Glazer's Drivers Ratify First Contract With Teamsters Local 988

Wages Improved and Pension Plan Added

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Delivery drivers and warehouse workers at Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits (Southern Glazer) in the Houston area have ratified their first contract with Teamsters Local 988. The nearly 200-member unit voted overwhelmingly for the contract.

"Congratulations to the drivers and warehouse workers at Southern Glazer on ratifying their first contract," said Robert Mele, President of Local 988. "We won a contract that allows drivers to earn a competitive hourly rate with daily and weekly overtime. Also, both drivers and warehouse workers will now have a pension (Teamsters Western Conference Pension) and a 401(k).

"One of the most rewarding aspects of this contract was seeing the expressions on the workers' faces the moment they realized they had achieved a higher standard of living. This was a life-changing victory for our new brothers and sisters and we are delighted for them to be a part of Local 988."

"This was a great victory for us and more importantly our families," said Allen Harley, a driver at Southern Glazer. "We needed this and with our union, we got it!"

The Houston workers at Southern Glazer are part of over 64,000 brewery and soft drink workers in the U.S. and Canada who are members of the Teamsters Brewery and Soft Drink Workers Conference.

