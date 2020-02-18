House of Saka, Inc. Taps Sue Bachorski for COO/CFO Role

The former SVP of Operations for Constellation Brands brings 30 Years of Beverage Experience to the Emerging Cannabis-Infused Beverage Company

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Saka, Inc., producers of the first and only alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages made from select vineyards within the iconic Napa Valley appellation, announced today the addition of wine & spirits veteran, Sue Bachorski, to the role of Chief Operating and Financial Officer. The newest member of House of Saka's Senior Executive team, Bachorski will oversee operations, logistics and finance for the company as it continues to expand its portfolio of products as well as its national footprint.

Prior to joining House of Saka, Bachorski spent nearly three decades as a Senior Operations and Finance Executive at Constellation Brands, Inc. a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest and most respected beer, wine and spirits companies in the world. Most recently, Sue served as SVP, Operation Services, Global Wine & Spirits, which supported 24 production locations in 5 countries including Supply and Demand Planning, Procurement, Logistics, Warehousing and Distribution, Environmental Health and Safety, Quality and Research and Development.

Her prior roles include serving as SVP, CFO Constellation Wines North America and SVP & CFO Pacific Wine Partners where she led her teams through multiple acquisitions, business combinations and organizational re-alignments.

In 2018, Constellation Brands, which boasts more than 100 brands in its portfolio including Robert Mondavi , Corona , Svedka Vodka, High West Whiskey and Casa Noble Tequila, famously invested $4B in Canopy Growth, a Canada-based cannabis company, with an eye on capturing a piece of the rapidly emerging infused beverage sector.

According to a recent report on the global cannabis-based 'alcoholic beverages market,' this sector, which includes non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beers, wines and spirits, is expected to grow by 19% or $155 million between 2020 and 2024 making it the fastest growing segment of the cannabis industry.

"After spending my career in the alcohol beverage industry, I am eager to bring my knowledge and experience to the cannabis industry - especially in the infused beverage sector," stated Bachorski. "I am thrilled with the opportunity to join the House of Saka and I am eager to help the company continue to carve out its niche in this exciting space."

For its part, House of Saka could not be more pleased with their newest C-Suite recruit.

"A talent acquisition such as Sue's is paramount to delivering on House of Saka's mission to produce and market the best-selling, most highly-regarded infused beverages in North America," explained Tracey Mason, co-founder and CEO for House of Saka, Inc. "We believe this addition to our team will provide the additional know-how and competitive advantage we need to flourish for years to come."

About House of Saka, Inc:

Based in Napa Valley, California, the House of Saka creates and manufactures infused luxury products targeting the female consumer. Their portfolio includes the Napa Valley-inspired, alcohol-free luxury infused beverages, Saka Vinfusions, and a pending line of infused beauty and wellness products under the banner House of Saka Beauty. The company boasts an all-female leadership team guided by an all-female advisory board with more than 100 years of collective experience in wine, cannabis and luxury branding. For more information, please visit houseofsaka.com or follow us on social media @InfusedSaka and @InfusedLuxury.

