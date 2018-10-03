THE HOUSE OF ANGOSTURA® Brings Custom Cocktails and Island Vibes to Austin City Limits Music Festival

The iconic bitters brand invites VIP festivalgoers to sample a taste of the tropics

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- THE HOUSE OF ANGOSTURA® will serve up its take on classic, tiki, swizzled and locally inspired cocktails and mocktails at its custom beach bar at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas, from Oct. 5th to 7th and Oct. 12th to 14th. VIP festivalgoers are invited to the brand's island-themed pop-up to sip drinks flavored by bartenders' essential ingredients – ANGOSTURA® aromatic and orange bitters. Much like Austin City Limits Music Festival, ANGOSTURA® bitters combines genres, preferences and styles in one experience, uniting a diverse audience under a shared appreciation for quality, good taste and pleasure.

One of the signature cocktails served at THE HOUSE OF ANGOSTURA activation will celebrate the winner of the first-ever online Swizzle contest, hosted by the brand through Instagram this past summer. THE HOUSE OF ANGOSTURA challenged over-21 consumers to share their own unique take on a swizzled cocktail or mocktail for the chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to ACL Music Festival, where an adaption of the winning drink would be served on site. The drink would only be eligible for the contest if it was mixed using a swizzle stick and included ANGOSTURA bitters.

Competing head to head with amateur and professional bartenders alike, winner Zach Sapato of Richfield, Minnesota, received the top score for his one-of-a-kind swizzle, "It Took Two to Ango." Sapato will join THE HOUSE OF ANGOSTURA in Austin to enjoy live music and sip his signature creation, which features muddled white peach, rum, ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters, carrot juice and lime juice, among other ingredients. "We had a strong pool of entries to choose from, but 'It Took Two to Ango' really embodies the convivial art of swizzling that inspired us to launch this competition," said Alex Kirles, HOUSE OF ANGOSTURA U.S. Brand Ambassador. "From the vibrant color contrast to the unique integration of seasonal ingredients, Zach's recipe radiates creativity and we're eager for music lovers at ACL Festival to taste it in all its glory."

Attracting approximately 450,000 people, ACL Fest is regarded as one of the largest and most significant festivals in the U.S. "Each year, Austin City Limits Music Festival brings together a diverse blend of music, art and community," said Mitch Cooper, Brand Manager, Mizkan America, Inc., the U.S. and Canadian distributor of ANGOSTURA bitters. "ANGOSTURA embraces these vital cultural elements in everything we do, and we couldn't ask for a livelier platform to show off our brand to music lovers."

THE HOUSE OF ANGOSTURA pop-up in the VIP section of this year's ACL Fest will also feature a contemporary, tropical photo backdrop, inspired by the brand's home on the islands of Trinidad and Tobago, along with giveaways and a selection of premium cocktails and mocktails. These include the Lone Star Sour, Frozen ANGOSTURA Colada, Coffee Highball and the brand's recently-launched Lemon, Lime & Bitters, a delicious, sparkling, non-alcoholic beverage famous in the Caribbean that's now available in the U.S. for the first time.

To see the ANGOSTURA collaboration with Austin City Limits Music Festival come to life, check out http://blog.angosturabitters.com/angostura-takes-austin-city-limits-music-festival/ or follow along with THE HOUSE OF ANGOSTURA on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About THE HOUSE OF ANGOSTURA

The proud history of THE HOUSE OF ANGOSTURA began almost 200 years ago in 1824, when founder Dr. Johann Siegert first produced aromatic bitters in the city of Angostura in Venezuela. Recognized over the centuries by the granting of Royal Warrants of Appointment to the royal households of Great Britain, Prussia, Spain and Sweden, ANGOSTURA aromatic bitters and ANGOSTURA orange bitters are the world's market leader, an integral ingredient in premium cocktails and a mainstay of cocktail culture. ANGOSTURA's international range of rums, produced at the only rum distillery in Trinidad, includes five distinctive, exquisitely blended rums: ANGOSTURA 1824®, ANGOSTURA® 1919, ANGOSTURA 7-Year Old, ANGOSTURA 5-Year Old and ANGOSTURA Reserva, blended by masters with years of experience and training in original traditions using closely guarded formulas and techniques. The newest product in our portfolio, the multiple award-winning Amaro di ANGOSTURA, leverages our unsurpassed heritage as a blender of the finest bitters and rums.

About Austin City Limits Music Festival (www.aclfestival.com)

Launched in 2002 and inspired by the long-running PBS show, Austin City Limits, The Austin City Limits Music Festival has grown into a two-weekend experience, featuring over 125 world-renowned and up-and-coming acts on eight stages in Austin's crown jewel, Zilker Park. The festival, now among the largest and most recognized in the country, hosts 75,000 music lovers per day from Austin and around the globe. Its diverse lineup spans pop, rock, folk, alt-country, blues, gospel, R&B and EDM.

