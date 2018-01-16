Hotel Crescent Court Unveils Beau Nash: Stylish Bar & Cocktail Lounge

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the ongoing multi-million dollar renovation, Hotel Crescent Court celebrates the opening of Beau Nash, a swanky new champagne bar and cocktail lounge, centrally located on the lobby level of the Uptown icon. Designed to reanimate remnants of its namesake restaurant, Beau Nash is set to be the place to see and be seen, where the energized and inviting atmosphere is enlivened by music, the buzz of conversation and the clinking of glasses in toasts until midnight, seven days a week.

"Hotel Crescent Court has an established history and reputation for creating novel, yet unique experiences for our guests," said Andrew Davidson, general manager of Hotel Crescent Court. "We're pleased to revive the vision and spirit of Beau Nash, a true Dallas staple, and we're proud to welcome guests, members and locals alike to the centerpiece of The Crescent."

Beau Nash touts generous, anticipatory service and features more than 30 world-class champagnes and international sparkling wines, making this sophisticated lounge the ultimate stop for any bubbly craving. Patrons can also imbibe Texas craft beers, wine and signature handcrafted cocktails, such as the Uptown '86, Dallas Kiss, Skyline Spritz or the Maple Old Fashioned, as well as choose from one of the largest selections of Scotch and Whiskey in Dallas.

The cuisine at Beau Nash features American classics with a Texas twist, boasting both small and large plates as well as desserts, perfect for sharing or savoring alone. Flavorful varieties include everything from Truffled Caviar Eggs and Tuna Poke to Local Cheese & Charcuterie and Braised Short Rib Tagliatelle. Each dish has a flair and richness that pairs impeccably with the champagne and sparkling selections.

Designed by waldrop + nichols studio to be the focal point of the artfully choreographed lobby, Beau Nash exudes timeless elegance with a beautiful marble bar top imported from Spain, tasteful brass light fixtures and rich materials. The Dallas-based interior architectural design firm created an ambiance that invites guests and locals alike to socialize and linger. A sophisticated palette of slate, ink and silver textiles adds depth and mood to the space. Strategically placed architectural lighting and a pair of bespoke sconces place a spotlight on the bar, while a custom leather art panel serves as the main feature for the back bar.

"Beau Nash sets the scene in the lobby and infuses an atmosphere conducive for socializing, relaxing and connecting," said Andrea Waldrop, Vice President of waldrop+nichols studio. "The reimagination of this inviting full-service bar brings to life original components of Hotel Crescent Court, such as warm brass accent finishes complementing the existing stone floors with refined bar millwork in Macassar Ebony."

Beau Nash is open daily for locals, hotel guests and private Club members, and can accommodate groups, company happy hours, private parties and business mixers. For more information, please visit www.crescentcourt.com or call 214-871-3200.

For More Media Information:

Anna Peterson

The Zimmerman Agency

APeterson@zimmerman.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotel-crescent-court-unveils-beau-nash-stylish-bar--cocktail-lounge-300583147.html

SOURCE Hotel Crescent Court