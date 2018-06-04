Hot News On Cold Brew

7-Eleven® Introduces Its First Cold Brew Iced Coffee

IRVING, Texas, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold-brewed coffee is a hot commodity among millennial and Gen Z coffee-drinkers, and 7-Eleven® is introducing its own version of the popular chilled drink. The company's new proprietary Cold Brew Iced Coffee is slow steeped and chilled for peak smoothness and flavor.

For a limited time, the new iced coffee drink will cost just 99 cents for a 16-ounce cup. The regular suggested retail price will be $1.69, still a significant savings over restaurants and coffeehouses.

Cold brew is the process of brewing a beverage using room temperature or cold water. The process takes anywhere from 12-24 hours to reach the optimal brew strength. Since it is made without heat, cold brew creates a lower acidity level in the beverage for a smoother, naturally sweet taste.

"Because of the long steeping process and different grind size of the coffee beans, cold brew almost has a craft appeal with a smoother, richer flavor," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven senior category manager for cold beverages. "For millennials and Gen Z-ers, it's a modern day soda or milkshake."

While 7-Eleven's Cold Brew Iced Coffee is smoother and sweeter than fresh-brewed hot and iced coffees, some customers may still choose to customize their cold brew beverages. As with all its coffee drinks, customers can make it their own with their choice of creamers, sweeteners, toppings and syrups.

A 2017 study showed that cold-brew coffee is one of the fastest-growing beverage categories in food service. In 2017, sales of cold brew coffee were up 80 percent over the previous year. The new brew is especially popular with younger coffee-drinkers. Over 50 percent of millennials today say they like or love the cold brew iced coffee.

Not surprisingly, cold brew iced coffee is especially popular in the months when hot coffee sales slow, i.e., summer.

"Hot coffee is primarily a morning, on-your-way-to-work drink," Barnes said. "Some people do choose cold over hot in the mornings, but many enjoy drinking iced coffee much more casually and leisurely than they do hot coffee – later in the day and on weekends. 7-Eleven stores are a beverage destination for millions, and we do that by watching trends and offering the drinks customers want, whenever they want."

With many 7-Eleven customers purchasing something to drink, the retailer is a beverage destination. In an effort to meet – and exceed -- thirsty consumers' expectations, 7-Eleven continues to search for ways to raise the bar with high quality beverages that are typically found in high-end supermarkets and specialty retailers.

Earlier this year, 7-Eleven introduced two other private brand beverages that are prepared cold – 7-Select PuriTEA™ organic, cold-brewed iced teas and 7-Select GO!Smart™ organic, cold-pressed juices.

7-Select PuriTEA is available in five flavors – three made with organic black tea leaves and two made with organic green leaf tea. Black tea flavors are unsweetened, sweetened and blackberry agave; green tea flavors are mango and honey.

The 7-Select GO!Smart juices come in four varieties: Clean & Green, Tropical Glow™, Berry & Bright™ and Restoration Red™. Each variety is USDA-certified organic and made from whole fruits and vegetables. The cold-brewed teas and cold-pressed juices are sold chilled in the refrigerated section.

"With health and wellness at the forefront of consumers' minds, customers looking for healthier choices have lots of options at 7-Eleven stores," Barnes said.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private-brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7‑Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer-loyalty platform on the 7‑Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hot-news-on-cold-brew-300659244.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.