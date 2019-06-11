Hornitos® Tequila And Prince Royce Team Up to Give Fans "a Shot Worth Taking"

Collaboration to Support Non-Profit LULAC's Work to Empower Aspiring Hispanic Americans



CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornitos® Tequila, a premium tequila brand with a history of challenging the status quo, today announced a collaboration with multi-platinum award-winning singer and songwriter Prince Royce to inspire fans to take a shot at moving their music career forward. In collaboration with sweepstakes-for-good platform Prizeo, aspiring musicians age 21 and older have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to win one of three mentoring experiences with Prince Royce, including an in-studio session with the singer in Miami.

What is required to enter? The bold willingness to take a chance and a small donation to the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), a cause close to Hornitos and Prince Royce alike.

"It often takes getting out of your comfort zone and taking a chance to get closer to what you aspire," said ‪Prince Royce. "That's a belief that's always defined my career and why I'm thrilled to inspire my fans to take a shot at reaching their dreams through this collaboration with Hornitos Tequila, while also supporting LULAC."

To enter, fans must visit www.prizeo.com/hornitostequila now through July 12, 2019 and donate $10 or more to LULAC, the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States. Donations will support America's Hispanic population and LULAC's efforts to empower aspiring Hispanic Americans. Entrants will have the chance to win one of three experiences with Prince Royce:

Grand Prize: One grand prize winner and a guest will join Prince Royce in-studio in Miami to receive professional mentoring tips to help propel their music career to the next level, whether that's recording an album, producing a track or simply getting a foot in the door. The winner will also receive two tickets to an upcoming Prince Royce concert.

: Another aspiring musician will talk one-on-one with during a 10-minute FaceTime call to get firsthand advice from an artist who's had to take creative risks and step outside his comfort to achieve success. To put the advice to practice, Hornitos will also provide the winner with studio time in his or her home city. Third Prize: A third winner with aspirations to make it in the music industry will also be rewarded with a one-on-one 10-minute FaceTime call with Prince Royce to receive advice on how to propel his or her aspirations forward.

This opportunity comes as part of Hornitos Tequila's "A Shot Worth Taking" campaign, which seeks to inspire and encourage fans to get out of their comfort zone and take their shot in life.

"As a tequila with a history of pushing the boundaries of the tequila category, Hornitos believes nothing great ever happens without taking a chance," said Matt Plumb, Senior Marketing Director Tequila at Beam Suntory. "We're thrilled to collaborate with an inspiring talent like Prince Royce to encourage our fans to pursue their passions, while benefiting LULAC and its efforts to help aspiring Hispanic Americans take a shot of their own."

For more information about Hornitos Tequila and its shot-taking spirit, visit www.HornitosTequila.com, like us on www.facebook.com/HornitosTequila or follow us @HornitosTequila on Twitter and Instagram.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be a legal resident of the U.S. and at least 21 or older to participate. Void where prohibited. ENTRY METHOD BY DONATION: Log into www.prizeo.com/hornitostequila and follow the on-screen prompts to submit your preferred donation amount. FREE ENTRY METHOD: Log into www.prizeo.com/hornitostequila and print, complete and mail in the entry form to: 11601 Wilshire Blvd, #210, Los Angeles, CA 90025. Subject to complete official rules located at: www.prizeo.com/hornitostequila/official-rules. Sweepstakes begins on 6/11/19 and ends on 7/12/19.

About Hornitos® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos® family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. He brought the celebrated spirit to new heights with the agave-robust Reposado, broke the rules to create a crystalline Plata and went above and beyond tequila standards to make an ultra-smooth and aromatic Añejo. Nearly 70 years later, Hornitos® continues to push the boundaries of tequila making with innovations such as the barrel aged Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila and Hornitos® Cristalino.

About LULAC

Established in 1929, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation's largest and oldest civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 1,000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC's programs, services and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit www.LULAC.org.

About Prizeo

Prizeo, an online sweepstakes-for-good platform, mobilizes celebrity fan bases by offering the chance to "give small and win big" while helping raise funds and awareness for charitable causes around the globe. Prizeo campaigns have featured celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Brady, Martha Stewart, Imagine Dragons, Tyler Oakley, Lady Gaga and many more. To date, Prizeo has helped hundreds of charities raise more than $50 million, including Planned Parenthood, American Cancer Society, United Way Worldwide, and Special Olympics.

Prizeo is a member of Charity Network. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Charity Network is also parent company to Charitybuzz, an online charity auction platform, and Global Philanthropy Group, a strategy consulting firm for cause. To learn more, please visit http://www.prizeo.com.

