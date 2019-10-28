Horizon Organic® Introduces New Growing Years(TM) Milk

A trusted pioneer in the organic dairy category develops new milk with pediatricians to meet the nutritional needs of children ages 1 to 5



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Organic®, a pioneer in the organic dairy category, is proud to introduce Horizon Organic® Growing Years™, a new whole milk created specifically for children ages 1 to 5. Developed in partnership with pediatricians, Growing Years is formulated to deliver the key nutrients to children ages 1 to 5, nourishing these tender years of laughter, tears, joy, learning and everything in between.

"This delicate growing and transition period can feel like a big change for parents and kids alike, and it's important to Horizon that we continue to support families every step of the way," said Domenic Borrelli, president of Premium Dairy at Danone North America. "Throughout history, milk has been synonymous with childhood nutrition and healthy development, and offering an organic product specially made for those early years is a natural next step for us."

A child's nutritional needs are not the same as those of an adult, and their food options need to reflect that important difference. Developed with great care, every 8-ounce serving of Growing Years contains DHA Omega-3 to support brain health, choline to transport DHA in the body, prebiotics that feed good bacteria in little bellies and vitamin D and calcium for strong, growing bones.

"As a mom of three, I know firsthand what a whirlwind those early years are, and keeping track of everything, including nutrition, can be tough," added Frances Largeman-Roth, registered dietitian nutritionist, health expert and best-selling author. "Horizon Organic has been a trusted brand in my household for years, and I'm happy to see Growing Years give parents one less thing to worry about, so they can spend more time being present for all those precious growing moments."

While the nutrients found in Growing Years may be specially formulated for growing bodies, the commitment to quality and taste is consistent with the rest of Horizon Organic's products. In partnership with a network of more than 600 certified organic family farms across the country, Horizon sources its milk from pasture-raised cows that spend at least 120 days grazing each year.

Horizon has been producing organic milk for more than 27 years and played an instrumental role with the USDA in helping to establish organic standards and creating the USDA Organic seal of approval recognized today.

Horizon Organic Growing Years milk is now available at select stores nationwide. Visit the store locator at Horizon.com to find the nearest retailer.

About Horizon Organic ®:

A pioneer in the organic industry and the No. 1 pediatrician recommended organic milk brand*, Horizon Organic has been producing great-tasting organic milk since 1991. From the start, Horizon has remained committed to protecting a healthy planet and hasn't stopped working toward raising the bar as the leading organic milk producer. In 2017, Horizon Organic became a brand of Danone North America and is now part of the largest Certified B Corporation® in the world. Today, Horizon works with nearly 600 family farmers across the U.S. For more information on Horizon's full portfolio of organic dairy products, visit Horizon.com.

*Among pediatricians recommending a brand.

About Danone North America:

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-organic-introduces-new-growing-years-milk-300946054.html

SOURCE Horizon Organic