Horizon Introduces First-Ever Organic Protein Milk

Horizon Organic High Protein Offers 50% More Protein Per Serving Than Traditional Dairy Milks

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon, a pioneer in the organic dairy category, is proud to introduce the first multi-serve organic protein milk, Horizon Organic® High Protein. With 12 grams of organic protein per 8-ounce serving, Horizon's newest milk provides 50% more protein per 8-ounce serving than traditional dairy milk offerings to help support healthy muscles.

"We realized that protein is a top priority for people when it comes to milk – yet no organic protein milk option was available," said Christina Finkel, Senior Director of Marketing for Horizon Organic. "Protein helps to fuel your day and supports healthy muscles, and our newest organic protein milk is meant to help meet that need for dairy drinkers."

Horizon Organic High Protein is available in three delicious flavors: Reduced Fat Chocolate, Reduced Fat Plain and Vitamin D. The various options cater to different occasions and preferences: Reduced Fat Chocolate provides a protein-packed chocolate twist, Reduced Fat Plain caters to the calorie-conscious consumer, and Vitamin D offers a rich, creamy experience.

Horizon has been producing organic milk for more than 27 years, playing an instrumental role with the USDA to establish organic standards and create the USDA Organic seal of approval. Horizon cows are pasture-raised and spend at least 120 days grazing each year, with a supplemental diet of organically grown feed. Today, Horizon works with a network of nearly 700 certified organic family farms across the country to source organic milk.

"Less than 6% of all milk is USDA Certified Organic," Finkel added. "We're proud to be the first when it comes to a higher protein organic milk option. In addition to a higher level of protein, it tastes delicious, just like the rest of our organic milk portfolio. And we hope Horizon fans – old and new! – enjoy our new protein milk, too."

The added protein comes from organic milk protein concentrate made from high-quality complete proteins naturally found in milk. Beyond having organic protein in every glass, Horizon Organic High Protein milks are also an excellent source of vitamin D, calcium, riboflavin, vitamin B12 and phosphorus.

Horizon Organic High Protein milk is available nationwide, with an MSRP of $5.99 per 64-ounce carton for all three varieties. Visit the Store Locator at Horizon.com to find the nearest retailer.

About Horizon Organic®:

A pioneer in the organic industry and the No. 1 pediatrician recommended organic milk brand*, Horizon Organic has been producing great-tasting organic milk since 1991. From the start, Horizon has remained committed to protecting a healthy planet and hasn't stopped working toward raising the bar as the leading organic milk producer. In 2017, Horizon Organic was acquired by Danone North America and is now part of the largest Certified B Corporation in the world. Today, Horizon works with nearly 700 family farmers across the U.S. For more information on Horizon's full portfolio of organic dairy products, visit www.Horizon.com.

*Among pediatricians recommending a brand.

