From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite

NetSuite Helps Pioneering Healthy Lifestyle Company Innovate and Scale in a Crowded Market

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD18 -- hint inc., a San Francisco-based provider of unsweetened, fruit flavored water, has grown from a family-run business to a multimillion-dollar company in just a decade with NetSuite. As its founder eyes growth targets of $1 billion, NetSuite will enable hint® to scale its critical business systems as it goes toe-to-toe with industry giants.

Started by Kara Goldin in the kitchen of her San Francisco Bay Area home in 2005, hint was inspired by Goldin's personal health journey. To replace her 10-can-a-day Diet Coke habit and stay off the soda, Goldin wanted to make water more drinkable and started to experiment by adding fruit into pitchers of water. After rave reviews from her friends and family, and the failure to find a similar unsweetened flavored water in the market, Goldin pitched the idea to Whole Foods. An initial 10 cases sold out overnight and within six months, hint water was on the shelves of Whole Foods stores nationwide. To support this rapid growth, scale the business and ensure products are manufactured as close as possible to the point of distribution, hint selected NetSuite.

"I didn't set out to launch a beverage company, but as I learned more about the options available to consumers, I realized that it was time to shake things up," said Goldin, a former long-time AOL executive. "The market was ready, but it was still dominated by centuries-old stalwarts. To have our voice heard in such a crowded space, we needed to couple all of our startup energy and enthusiasm with business processes that allowed us to operate like a much larger firm. NetSuite has given us a platform to grow our business so that we can focus on delighting our customers."

With NetSuite, hint has been able to avoid IT complexity as its business has grown by automating inventory and order management practices with financial and accounting processes from a very early stage. By adopting business process best practices of much larger organizations from the beginning, hint has been able to quickly capitalize on market opportunities. Building on this success, hint started selling direct to consumers in 2014 and B2C sales now make up a huge percentage of hint's business.

"hint offers so many lessons on purposeful growth, from its very inception, to the way it continues to influence the industry," said Jim McGeever, executive vice president Oracle NetSuite. "We are excited to partner with the hint team to help support its next stage of growth."

