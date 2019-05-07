NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The growing demand for home craft or draught beer is one of the key factors expected to trigger the home beer brewing machine during the forecast period. Home beer brewing machines are increasingly being preferred by consumers catering to frequent house parties. As these machines are available in different sizes and can be installed easily, consumers are increasingly using these machines for mobile or small-scale beer brewing and storing of brewed beer. As a result, these factors will eventually contribute to the continuously increasing home beer brewing market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the home beer brewing machine market will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2023.



Vendors in the market are consistently focusing on providing fast, smart, easy, and convenient to use home beer brewing machines, which aids in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The shift in consumer focus toward substitute products such as spirits and wines may limit the demand for beer among consumers, thereby affecting the growth of the global home beer brewing machine market during the forecast period.



The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are continuously focusing on multi-featured or innovative home beer brewing machines that offer benefits such as home fitting, portability, enhanced durability, and energy efficiency. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



