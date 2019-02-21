Hollywood Elite To Get Axed

New York City's First Axe-Throwing Venue Offers $13,500 VIP Experience to Oscar Nominees, Presenters, and Celebrity Attendees in In-Suite Swag Bags



BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kick Axe, the first axe-throwing venue in New York City, has invited the Hollywood elite attending the 91st Academy Awards, taking place on Sunday, February 24, 2019, to a unique axe throwing experience, valued at $13,500.

Customized hats and VIP invitations to experience Kick Axe Brooklyn first-hand are included in the exclusive in-suite gift bags given to the Oscar nominees, presenters, and attendees staying at the Four Seasons. The VIP experience offers a unique opportunity for celebrities to attend a private event with an open bar and one-on-one training with an "ax-pert," one of Kick Axe's trained expert axe throwers.

"We're thrilled to share the Kick Axe experience with A-list celebrities," said Kick Axe founder and owner Ginger Flesher-Sonnier. "We look forward to hosting many of them for a bout of post-award-season stress relief, as many of them have direct ties to the NYC area. To be selected to be included as the gift celebrities are given in their hotel room at the Four Seasons is very ax-citing for the growing company."

Axe-throwing is a game of skill where people chuck a dulled hatchet at a wooden bullseye and is increasing in popularity across the country. Kick Axe is a 7,000 square-foot venue in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn complete with beer, wine, and malt beverages in a lodge-like atmosphere that includes a lumberjack-themed photo area.

Those concerned about the mix of axes and drinking do not need to worry: Kick Axe's staff has specialty training, utilizing the same methods as T.I.P.S certification (Training for Intervention ProcedureS), ServSafe, and the B.A.R.S. programs. Managers and staff are certified in the ability to manage alcohol consumption on the premise effectively. Guests who drink must agree to do so responsibly.

About Kick Axe:

Kick Axe is a premier axe-throwing experiential entertainment company, a part of the Ginger Companies, with lodge locations in Brooklyn, NY, Philadelphia, PA, and Washington, D.C. Ideal for gatherings with friends, team-building, birthdays and bachelorette parties, axe-throwing groups are coached by Kick Axe's Ax-perts to hone their skills. Kick Axe is open to ages eight and above. For more information, visit www.kickaxe.com

