Holland America Line Unveils Exclusive Rotterdam 1873 Coffee in Partnership with Beukenhorst Coffee USA Inc.

SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, a cup (or two) of coffee is a daily staple, and now guests aboard Holland America Line ships can indulge in a specialty blend created exclusively for the premium cruise line in partnership with Beukenhorst Coffee USA Inc. The West Palm Beach, Florida, micro-facility of the Dutch coffee house Beukenhorst Koffie worked with Holland America Line to introduce Rotterdam 1873, a small-batch roasted coffee blend that pays homage to Holland America Line's legendary luxury.

Named for the city and year Holland America Line was founded, Rotterdam 1873 is a rich coffee blend of the best Indonesian and Central and South American Arabica coffee beans. Rotterdam 1873 is available by the cup in all revenue venues, while guests looking to take home a souvenir from the cruise can purchase a regular or decaffeinated 12-ounce bag of the Rotterdam 1873 beans in Explorations Café and Grand Dutch Cafe.

"As an innovator in premium cruising, Holland America Line is continuously looking to create unique experiences, and we're excited to be the first cruise line to introduce our own branded, specialty coffee that guests can not only enjoy on board, but take home as well," said Orlando Ashford, president Holland America Line. "With Rotterdam 1873, we crafted a luxurious, small-batch coffee available only on our ships that will resonate with guests for its rich flavor and premium quality."

Rotterdam 1873 is roasted fresh in small batches in Beukenhorst Coffee USA Inc.'s West Palm Beach facility and supplied to the ships. For more than 20 years, Holland America Line has been serving Beukenhorst Koffie imported from the Netherlands in the Lido Market, Dining Room and other venues where complimentary coffee is served.

"Beukenhorst Koffie has worked with Holland America Line for many years, and it was an exciting opportunity to work together to create a personalized, premium coffee experience through our small-batch roasting process," said Hans Wiggemans, co-founder of Beukenhorst Coffee USA Inc. "Our hope with having Rotterdam 1873 available for purchase is that guests will go home and reminisce about their Holland America Line cruise each time they enjoy a cup of our coffee."

The Dutch have been roasting coffee since the 16th century, with signature blends from various regions. Arabica coffee is believed to have been the first species of coffee to be cultivated 500 years ago in Arabia. The Dutch, famous for their seafaring, brought the plant from Arabia to Java where the island became a leader in coffee production.

In 2017 Beukenhorst Coffee USA Inc. opened an espresso equipment showroom, training center and small-batch micro-roastery, 4th Wave Brew, to be able to fill the increasing demand for small-batch specialty coffees. Beukenhorst Coffee USA Inc. creates specialty blends, cold-brew coffee and private label projects using the freshest, cleanest and purest coffee available.

Beukenhorst Koffie was founded in 1784 when Albert Beukenhorst settled in Winterswijk, the Netherlands, as a coffee roaster and retailer. Today, the company continues to roast Arabica coffee beans through a traditional slow roasting drum system, giving the beans time to develop their taste while retaining the important flavors.

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen, and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

