Holland America Line Designs Exclusive Annual King's Day Collectors Premium Lager Bottle

SEATTLE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line has designed a commemorative collectors bottle of Heineken premium lager to celebrate King's Day, April 27, 2019. King's Day in the Netherlands is held April 27 to mark the birthday of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander. The premium cruise line will feature the premium beer aboard its 15 ships, creating a connection between two companies with a history deeply rooted in the Netherlands.

The King's Day bottle will be available annually on all ships in the fleet as a limited run only during the cruise that falls over King's Day. The special orange bottle with a historic Holland America Line photo depicted on the wrap will anchor the line's special Orange Parties held aboard its ships for the holiday. Guests are invited to celebrate as Dutch citizens do by wearing orange and enjoying a festive gathering.

"As we continue to enhance our beverage experiences on board, we are creating more memorable touches that resonate with our guests, such as this unique commemorative bottle," said Orlando Ashford, president for Holland America Line. "We're excited to feature our history on these special souvenirs, and we look forward to starting a new tradition of introducing a different bottle design each King's Day."

Founded in 1873 as the Netherlands-American Steamship Company (NASM), a shipping and passenger line, Holland America Line has a rich history tied to the Netherlands and North America. Because it was headquartered in Rotterdam and provided service to the Americas, it became known as Holland America Line. The line was primarily a carrier of immigrants from Europe to the United States until well after the turn of the century, carrying nearly one million people to lives in the New World. Today, the premium cruise leader operates 15 ships to seven continents and carries more than 800,000 cruise passengers a year.

