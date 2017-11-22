Holiday Sweepstakes Invites Slurpee® Customers Out of the Cold for Chance to Win $100,000

7-Eleven, Coca-Cola Team up on 'Sip & Scan' Sweepstakes*

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa Claus is coming to town, specifically to 7-Eleven® stores in town, and he has $100,000 for one lucky Slurpee® drink-lover. 7-Eleven, Inc. and Coca-Cola are brightening the holidays this year with a Slurpee® "Sip & Scan" sweepstakes that has a grand prize of $100,000. Weekly winners will receive a year of free Slurpee drinks. The holiday promotion ends Jan. 2, 2018.

Entering the sweepstakes is simple:

Purchase one of the special holiday red, medium-size Slurpee cups* at a participating 7-Eleven store. Open coke.com/711 on a smartphone and follow the links and instructions. Scan the "Sip & Scan" icon on the Slurpee cup using camera tool at coke.com/711 to enter for a chance to win the $100,000 grand prize or one of the weekly prizes.

Weekly winners will get free Slurpee drinks for a year (365 medium drinks). The $100,000 grand-prize winner will be announced in January of 2018.

"Slurpee drinks create delicious experiences year 'round and the holidays are no exception," said Laura Gordon, 7-Eleven vice president of marketing and brand innovation. "This season, Slurpee lovers can make their holidays brighter—and more delicious—by sipping on a classic Coca-Cola flavored Slurpee while unlocking the chance to win some extra cash."

The limited-time holiday Slurpee cup was created with Coke®'s classic red and white colors in the new Slurpee bubble and swirl design.

Adding to the holiday theme is a twisted candy cane Slurpee® straw. Limited-time specialty straws continue to be a popular add-on item.

Coca-Cola's iconic Santa Claus, as imagined by the artist Haddon Sundblom, will grab attention on special signage at the Slurpee machine.

The holiday Slurpee sweepstakes can be entered one time per day.

*NO PURCHASE/SCAN NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 US STATES (AND DC), MUST BE 13 YEARS OR OLDER AND HAVE A COKE.COM ACCOUNT BEFORE PARTICIPATING. AT PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS ONLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Runs from 11/8/17 to 1/2/18. Total ARV of all prizes is $104,000. For Official Rules, free method of entry, prize descriptions, odds disclosure, Entry Periods, and complete details, visit Coke.com/711. Sponsor: The Coca Cola Company, One Coca-Cola Plaza, Atlanta, GA 30313.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven® operates, franchises or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 18 countries, including 10,900 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for payment services, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holiday-sweepstakes-invites-slurpee-customers-out-of-the-cold-for-chance-to-win-100000-300560944.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.