Holiday Ooh La La: Six Sensational Wines from Roussillon That You Can Order Online from Snooth!

A view from Domaine La Tour Vieille in Collioure - one of the wineries featured in Snooth's Roussillon Holiday Array 6-Pack. Collioure is a picturesque town in French Catalonia on the Mediterranean coast, just north of the Spanish border.

Take the stress out of pairing wines with your holiday meals! My friends at Snooth are offering a wonderful six-pack of wines from the Roussillon region in the south of France for a budget-friendly $100 ($200 value). I had the pleasure of visiting Roussillon last year and spent time at some of the wineries featured in this impressive selection of whites & reds. Sunny and sultry, Roussillon is nestled in southern France between Spain, the Mediterranean Sea, the Pyrenees & the Corbières Mountains. Roussillon's distinctive and high-quality wines can be attributed to the fusion of French & Catalan culture, history of winemaking spanning two thousand years, diverse micro-climates, and talented winemakers.

I don't have a wine shop of my own but if I did, I would certainly showcase wines from Roussillon. Keep reading for descriptions of the wines included in Snooth's Roussillon Holiday Array 6-Pack, along with suggested food pairings. Click here to place your order. Cheers!



Domaine Lafage IGP Côtes Catalanes Côte Est 2016

A blend of Grenache Blanc, Chardonnay, and Roussanne from vineyards planted on Mediterranean sea-facing slopes, the three grapes commingle to produce generous citrus fruit aromas and bright acidity. Pair with Butternut Squash Gratin with Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts.

M. Chapoutier Côtes du Roussillon Les Vignes de Bila-Haut White 2016

A blend of Grenache Blanc, Grenache Gris, and Macabeu grown on limestone and clay soils, the flesh-fruit flavors are round and full. Pair with Juicy Roast Turkey.



Gerard Bertrand AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages Tautavel Grand Terroir 2015

Tautavel is a village in the Roussillon region located between the Pyrenees mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. A blend of Syrah, Grenache and Carignan, ripe red fruit flavors are underpinned by bright brown spices. Pair with Mushroom and Parmigiano Bruschetta.



Mas Janeil AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages le Petit Pas 2014

The blend of Grenache Noir, Syrah and Carignan is deepened with a dash Mourvèdre. The fruit flavors are darkened with hints of smoke and licorice. Pair with Pepper-Crusted Flank Steak.



Calmel & Joseph AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages 2013

Schist, sandstone, and clay limestone soils draw out new characteristics from this Rhône blend. The accolades for this wine are noteworthy: it received 16.5 points from Jancis Robinson and 90 points from Robert Parker. Dried, candied and thick jammy fruits dominate the palate. Pair with Baked Ham with Cherry Pomegranate Glaze.



Domaine La Tour Vieille AOP Collioure Rouge La Pinede 2016

Fermented using wild yeasts, the age of the vines (Grenache Noir, Carignan, Syrah and Mourvèdre) ranges between thirty-five and seventy years old. Black cherry dances with black olive on the palate accompanied by an undercurrent of vanilla. Pair with Holiday Pork Chops.



This is a sponsored post.