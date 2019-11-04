Holiday Menu, Extra Joy Included: Dunkin' Unwraps its Largest-ever Holiday Lineup

Peppermint Mocha is back, along with the Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte, seasonal sips and sweets featuring the festive flavors of gingerbread, white chocolate and more



CANTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With all the responsibilities of the holidays, remembering the simple joys of the season isn't always so simple. To help create quick and easy moments of happiness even when things are hectic, Dunkin' is unwrapping its fa-la-la-la-largest-ever holiday lineup, refueling and refilling joy with all the festive flavors guests could want during the most wonderful time of the year.

Available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' shops by November 6, the brand's holiday menu brings perhaps the most joyful news for Dunkin' guests: the return of fan favorite Peppermint Mocha. Dunkin' is also introducing the new Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte, as well as seasonal sips and sweets featuring the flavors of gingerbread, white chocolate and more.

Peppermint Mocha is back

After reviewing the list of its fans' holiday wishes – and checking it twice – Dunkin' is unveiling its holiday menu with a special peppermint present for guests, bringing back beloved Peppermint Mocha flavored coffee. For those who can't wait even one more day for the classic combo of cool peppermint and rich chocolate, the brand will grant Dunkin' app users early access to the flavor on November 5 – one day prior to the official launch – exclusively via On-the-Go Mobile Ordering.

As an ode to fans who are particularly passionate for Peppermint Mocha, Dunkin' has created a private Instagram account – @PeppermintMocha. A limited number of followers will receive exclusive content created with the biggest, most loyal Peppermint Mocha fans in mind.

New coffees, new cups

In addition to classic Peppermint Mocha, Dunkin's seasonal selection features two other holiday flavors, new Gingerbread S'mores, which brings together the tastes of gingerbread, marshmallow and chocolate, and Winter White Chocolate. All are available to enjoy in Dunkin's hot and iced coffee, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

Additionally, Dunkin' is servin' up joy with a festive new cup design sure to make coffee drinkers feel merry and bright. This year, for the first time, cups at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide will feature the brand's iconic bright pink color with winter snowflakes, and each cup will be adorned with a joyful word that represents the spirit of the season, Dunkin'-style, such as celebratin', sleighin', wrappin', dashin' and more.

Sip the signature flavors of the season

Dunkin' is also bringing festive flavors to fans with four new Signature Lattes decked out with holiday tastes and toppings, including:

Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte combines the flavors of eggnog and cinnamon, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

combines the flavors of eggnog and cinnamon, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte includes the favorite Peppermint Mocha flavor topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder.

includes the favorite Peppermint Mocha flavor topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder. Toasted Gingerbread Signature Latte features the flavors of gingerbread, marshmallow and chocolate all in one cup, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

features the flavors of gingerbread, marshmallow and chocolate all in one cup, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. Frosted White Chocolate Signature Latte has Dunkin's delicious white chocolate flavor topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

Ring in the holidays with new Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut

Dunkin' will help donut fans ring in the holidays with the new Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut, featuring a vanilla frosted yeast ring dipped in brownie crumbles and drizzled with dark green icing. Many of Dunkin's other donut delights will be dressed in their holiday best, with classic varieties decked out for the season with dark green icing drizzle and festive Holiday Blend sprinkles.

A joyful moment with espresso

Finally, to stay fueled with a little extra afternoon joy all throughout the busy holiday season, Dunkin' guests can enjoy a medium-sized Latte, Cappuccino or Americano for $2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations through December 31*. Dunkin' restaurants offer a hand-crafted espresso experience, with state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction and a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile.

