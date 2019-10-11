Holiday Entertaining with 5 Sommelier-Approved Wine Pairings

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The holiday season is all about entertaining. This year, take your holiday soiree to the next level with a palate-pleasing wine pairing experience. Invite friends and family to the kitchen for easily pairable tastes of these three favorites: wine, cheese and chocolate.

Before diving into the nearly endless pairing options, focus on delicious, affordable and high-quality ingredients like those at ALDI, where you'll find all you need for your entertaining spread. As a go-to source for wine, cheese, chocolate and more, you can ensure you have everything you need during the holiday entertaining season.

Consider these five festive wines and tasty pairings shared by sommelier and lifestyle expert Sarah Tracey, which showcase a range of her favorite ALDI-exclusive choices for the holiday season. Find more seasonal entertaining ideas at aldi.us.

Light and Sweet – With aromas and flavors of strawberries and cherries, the sweet finish of Arosa Sparkling Moscato Rosé pairs with soft cheeses like Emporium Selection Baking Brie with Cranberry Glaze and Specially Selected Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles. Crisp and Balanced – The Exquisite Collection Sauvignon Blanc is crisp and well-balanced. To complement the taste properly, try matching it with Emporium Selection Mini Goat Milk Brie or Moser Roth Orange & Almond Chocolate Bars. Rich and Full – For a bolder, more robust sip, consider Grande Alberone Rosso with flavors of cherry, blackberry and raisin. These notes make it ideal for aligning with stronger tastes like Emporium Selection Truffle Cheddar or Choceur Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries. Tropical and Toasty – Full-bodied, bright pear and tropical fruit flavors balance out buttery hints of toasty oak and subtle caramel highlights in William Wright Chardonnay. Pair it with sophisticated cheeses like Emporium Selection Champagne Cheddar for a complementary experience, and finish the taste with Choceur Dark Chocolate Coconut Covered Almonds. Lush and Silky – A medium-bodied wine like William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir, featuring cherry, blackberry and plum aromas with vanilla nuances, pairs well with flavorful cheeses. Try Emporium Selection artisan flavored cheese, like the variety "Got Tea Have It." Choceur Dark Chocolate Covered Cranberries complement the chocolate pairing nicely.

