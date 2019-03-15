Hold Your Controllers: G Fuel in 16-Ounce Cans Launches this Summer

Proprietary Combination of Caffeine and L-Tyrosine Delivers Unparalleled Energy, Focus and Reaction Time - With ZERO Sugar and ZERO CaloriesNow You Can Have G Fuel When You Want It. No Mixing. No Waiting.



NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A whole new kind of performance energy is coming to a can near you – in a can of G Fuel, that is.

G Fuel Energy Formula – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – today announced it will launch a ready-to-drink (RTD) version in 16-ounce cans this summer. G Fuel has been available in powdered form since 2012.

Launching in four flavors: Fazeberry®, Blue Ice, Sour Cherry and Rainbow Sherbet, G Fuel's RTD energy drink provides the energy, extreme focus, and reaction time you'd expect from G Fuel. This lineup also features a proprietary combination of whole-food caffeine from unroasted coffee beans and the amino acid L-Tyrosine – a unique pairing that provides unparalleled energy and focus.

It also contains antioxidants, vitamins, and zero sugar and calories, setting this product apart from all others and redefining the performance energy category.

"We were early adopters in the gaming space and we now have an aggregated reach of more than 200 million fans. They've inundated us with requests for a ready-to-drink version of G Fuel," said G Fuel Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We have a history of delivering products that meet our consumers' demand for performance energy, extreme focus, and zero sugar. While they get that with our powdered products already, now they can get it in the convenience of a can."

Ready-to-drink G Fuel in 16-ounce cans will initially be available for sale in late June at gfuel.com . Visit here to stay informed as the launch approaches.

ABOUT G FUEL

G Fuel Energy Formula – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – was first developed in 2012 and quickly grew into an online sensation among the Esports community. Today, G Fuel is the energy drink of choice of the best Esports players in the world , including some with their own custom G Fuel flavors, and is shipped to 125 countries around the world.

All of the mouth-watering flavors in G Fuel's powdered version are sugar-free, have only 25 calories per serving, and are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. The ready-to-drink version is sugar-free with zero calories and features a proprietary combination of whole-food caffeine from unroasted coffee beans with the amino acid L-Tyrosine – a unique pairing that sets G Fuel's ready-to-drink product apart from all others. So, whether it's for business or pleasure, for work or play, or just life in general, we've got the energy, focus, hydration and endurance to keep you going – without the crash. #FuelYourLife

For more information, visit gfuel.com

